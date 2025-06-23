FG pledges support for NUJ to tackle challenges of journalism

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, has reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to support the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in tackling challenges facing the journalism profession.

Idris stated this at the 70th Anniversary Gala/Award Night and Book Presentation of the NUJ in Abuja on Saturday.

The Minister said that President Bola Tinubu alongside Nigeria’s most courageous journalists in the fight for the actualisation of June 12, and forging lifelong connections with them, possesses an affinity with the Nigerian press.

He reiterated the Tinubu administration’s unwavering commitment to press freedom, noting that a vibrant and responsible media remains essential to Nigeria’s democratic stability.

The Minister acknowledged the challenges facing the journalism profession in the digital age, including the impact of generative Artificial Intelligence(AI), disinformation, and the evolving role of citizen journalism.

According to him, the rise of generative AI in recent years has further complicated matters, bombarding us with a wave of deepfakes and sophisticated disinformation.

“As I have said this at many fora, and will say it again today, the Tinubu administration will always be deeply committed to upholding press freedom as a pillar and cornerstone of Nigeria’s democracy.

“We will continue to promote and advance policies and programmes that enable the media to thrive in the discharge of its responsibilities to our democracy and society.

“We are ready to work with NUJ towards tackling key issues affecting journalism, such as media practitioners’ welfare, digital adaptation, gender balance and representation, among others.

“We are keen to work with you and support you to tackle these issues as you strive to reposition yourselves for the ever-changing landscape of the 21st century,” he said.

Also speaking, the Father of the Day, Aremo Segun Osoba, coordinated a minute’s silence for the recent passing of Jola Ogunlusi, who served as the NUJ’s National Secretary from 1977 to 1990.

Osoba, who was the former governor of Ogun, said the NUJ has gone through trivial of problems; divided house and factions.

“But today, we are very happy that our NUJ is one big family and I am proud to say that the only body that is for all of us journalists is the NUJ.

“The Guild of Editors is a club, Newspaper Proprietor Association of Nigeria, NAWOJ, BON, Sports Writers Association, Online practitioners, bloggers and the likes are all clubs, but the father of them is the NUJ.

“I am proud to be a member of the NUJ for close to 70 years. I pray that the leadership continues to keep the flag of the union flying. I thank all the national leaders for their efforts in keeping the union.

“The NUJ should build a website, publish and update the names of all trained journalists, because we are always embarrassed by bloggers who are not trained and don’t have the knowledge of the profession, ” Osoba said.

Meanwhile, Head of Journalism Department at the Lagos State University, Prof. Tender Akanni, presented a paper titled “Prospect and Problems of Journalism Practice in the Age of Artificial Intelligence (AI)”.

According to him, AI has become an integral part of the newsroom, enhancing the performance of journalists in information production, dissemination and consumption.

“However, the existence of AI raises the issue of ethical consideration. Fact-check is something that should be done in dishing out information, because AI is garbage in, garbage out.

“It could give out incorrect information; therefore, AI will need human complementarity,” Akanni stressed.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that various awards were given to some governors, past national leaders of NUJ, NAWOJ and many others.

Late Alhaji Lateef Jakande, former governor of Lagos got a Post Humous Life Achievements Award.

NAN also reports that the book, ‘Bleeding ink’ authored by the immediate past national secretary of the NUJ, Malam Shu’aibu Leman was presented to the guests with some launching it with various amounts.

The event attracted dignitaries from the media space, the Presidency, the National Assembly, the Nigerian Shippers Council, Nigerian Customs and many others.