FG Partners AVBIG to Host Africa Infrastructure & Climate Change Summit

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The Federal Government and the African Business Ventures and Investment Group AVBIG has announced readiness to host the Africa Infrastructure and Climate Change Summit 2025 AICIS 2025.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation Sen.George Akume at a press conference announced this at the Routunda Ministry of Foreign Affairs Abubakar Tafawa Balewa House Abuja on Monday.

The SGF who was represented by the Permanent Secretary Political and Economic Affairs in the SGF office Engr Nadungu Gagare said that the event is a landmark gathering that affirms Africa’s unified determination to address climate change through resilient infrastructure and strategic investment.

The event is being hosted with lead conveners, Africa Business Ventures and Investment Group (ABVIG) in collaboration with the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Ministry of Women Affairs.

It represents a continental platform for driving Africa’s sustainable development vision through climate smart solutions.

This event slated to Hold from August 11-14 2025 at Nicon Luxury Hotel Abuja will unite governments,development finance institutions, private investors, technical experts, and civil society, the UN system and the diplomatic community to forge actionable partnerships around Africa’s infrastructure transformation and climate adaptation imperatives.

According to the organizers, the summit

AICIS 2025 is a defining milestone for Africa’s climate and infrastructure future

intended to reinforce stakeholder alignment with the Summit’s core pillars, Green Infrastructure, Climate Resilience, Gender Inclusion, and Bankable Investment Partnerships.

The participants expected at the high profile event include top government officials, development institutions, diplomats, civil society, and the media to brainstorm on the way forward for climate challenges facing Nigeria and the entire African continent.

This gathering is also an opportunity to echo the vision articulated by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, at COP28 that Africa must not only participate in global climate discourse, but also lead with urgency, innovation, and collaboration.