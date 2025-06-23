L—R… Deputy Speaker/ Chairman, House Committee on Constitution Review, RT. Hon Benjamin Okezie kalu, Majority House leader/deputy Chairman House Committee on Constitution Review, Hon Prof. Julius Ihonvbere, Member of the House Committee/deputy Chief whip, Hon. Ibrahim Isiaku and Member of the House Committee on Constitution Review/Chairman House Committee on Foreign Affairs. Hon Oluwole Oke, During the Constitution Review Dinner, held at the National Assembly in Abuja.
L—R … Deputy Speaker/ Chairman, House Committee on Constitution Review, RT. Hon Benjamin Okezie kalu, Member of the House Committee/deputy Chief whip, Hon. Ibrahim Isiaku, and Member of the House Committee on Constitution Review/Chairman House Committee on Foreign Affairs. Hon Oluwole Oke, during the Constitution Review Dinner, held at the National Assembly in Abuja.
L—R … Deputy Speaker/ Chairman House Committee on Constitution Review, RT, Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, [left] with Executive Secretary National Assembly, Library, Resources Centre, Hon Henry Nwawuba, during the Constitution Review Dinner, held at National Assembly in Abuja… PHOTOS: Anayo Opara.
