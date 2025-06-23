29.7 C
Photo Gallery

Constitution review dinner, held at National Assembly in Abuja

by Peter Anayo0118

L—R…  Deputy Speaker/ Chairman, House Committee on Constitution Review, RT. Hon Benjamin Okezie kalu, Majority House leader/deputy Chairman House Committee on Constitution Review, Hon Prof. Julius Ihonvbere, Member of the House  Committee/deputy Chief whip, Hon. Ibrahim Isiaku  and Member of the House Committee on Constitution Review/Chairman House Committee on Foreign Affairs. Hon Oluwole Oke, During the Constitution Review Dinner, held at the National Assembly in Abuja.

 L—R … Deputy Speaker/ Chairman, House Committee on Constitution Review, RT. Hon Benjamin Okezie kalu, Member of the House  Committee/deputy Chief whip, Hon. Ibrahim Isiaku, and Member of the House Committee on Constitution Review/Chairman House Committee on Foreign Affairs. Hon Oluwole Oke, during the Constitution Review Dinner, held at the National Assembly in Abuja.

 L—R … Deputy Speaker/ Chairman House Committee on Constitution Review, RT, Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, [left]  with  Executive Secretary National Assembly, Library, Resources Centre, Hon Henry Nwawuba, during the Constitution Review Dinner, held at National Assembly in Abuja… PHOTOS: Anayo Opara.

 

