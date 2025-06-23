Amotekun apprehend suspected killer of Ondo APC Ward Chairman, parade 32 suspects

DAMISI OJO, Akure

Operatives of Ondo State Security Network Agency, otherwise called Amotekun have arrested one of the principal suspects that killed the former APC Ward Seven Chairman in Ose local government area of Ondo state, Nelson Adepoyigi.

The late APC Ward Chairman was abducted in front of his residence in Ifon,headquarters of Ose local government.

Late Adepoyigi was killed shortly after collecting ransom demanded from his relatives as condition for his freedom.

The two bearers of the ransom were however set free by the gunmen.

The Commandant of Amotekun Security outfit in the state, Akogun Adetunji Adeleye disclosed this on Monday in Akure,the Ondo state capital while parading 32 suspects.

He said the suspects were arrested across the 18 local government areas of Ondo state for infringement of the existing laws.

Besides, Adeleye also said the Task Force put in place to bring sanity to the restive Ala-dada axis on Akure North is still in force,stressing that the Amotekun Rangers are presently domiciling with officers and men from all security agencies in and out of Ala-dada.

He however enthused that in the last 14 days, there has been no bad incident of attack on farmers and residents of Ago Oyibo, Ago Ademeku, Power line and the environ where we usually have attacks.

Adeleye said “Again, one of the prime suspects of the killing of a ward chairman in Ose had been arrested. He has confessed. He has taken us back into the forest where we retrieved some of the items they took from the family.

“What we’re saying in effect is that in the last two weeks in Ondo state, we have been able to ensure that there is no ransom paid for kidnapping, which remains the position of the good people and government of Ondo state.

“Today, for those breaking laws and order, we arrested 20 suspects. On anti-grazing, only one suspect and he will be facing the law as stated in the anti-open grazing law.

“On kidnapping, we have 10 suspects and majority of them, we have the victims identifying them. On robbery, we have two. These two are here today with the victims and this one happened on the Benin-Ore expressway.

They had been arrested and investigation continues on them.There is only one suspect on rape.

Specifically, the security expert said”we have a 35-year-old Ali, a 30-year-old Abeeb, a 45-year-old Bobade, one Shedrak, 25, Adamu, 25, Adelewa, 20, Suleiman, 40, Mohamed, 20, Suleiman Isiaku, 18, and Useni, 18, all being investigated as suspected kidnappers”.

According to him,they were arrested in Ute-Owo Forest, Jugbere forest, Irese, Ose/Ifon/Elekbeke Axis, Oda Road Axis, and Ipele in Owo.

Speaking on armed robbery, the security expert said three suspects were arrested including one Michael, 23-year-old, who was arrested around Rosco area in Odigo.

He added that there was also one Lawal, 37, arrested for forgery, false information, aiding and abetting robbery around the power line, in Ala Axis.

” There is this suspected dreaded cultist, and expert in dismantling vehicle parts, Henry, arrested in Okitipupa.We equally have a David, who specializes in stealing Cocoa seeds and motorcycles.

“A group of specialists in house -breaking include one Ayomide 26, Joseph 23, Belo 29, and those that were arrested masquerading as those picking iron rods around the state, but they are real informants to kidnappers and robbers.

They hide under picking objects from dump sites, and around the house, we have a Bamisaye and one Omoniyi, aged 32 and 19, respectively.This is a general overview of the 32 suspects that we have on parade today” Adeleye stressed.

The Amotekun Commandant pointed out that from this analysis,Ondo State has been relatively peaceful, assuring farmers, especially, in line with the directive of the government of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, that Amotekun rangers remained domiciled in the forest to guarantee their safety,

He however advised that suspected movements should be communicated through the 0807999989, which remains the distress call line of Amotekun,assuring that within a few minutes, respite will come their way.