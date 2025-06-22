Remita Showcases Seamless Single Integration Hub for Payments and Digital Services at Digital PayExpo 2025

At the 25th edition of Digital PayExpo, Nigeria’s premier gathering of fintech innovators, regulators, and enterprise leaders, Remita is reaffirming its role as a trusted enabler of Africa’s digital economy. As a sponsor and exhibitor at the event, Remita is spotlighting its robust payment infrastructure and demonstrating how businesses, fintechs, banks, aggregators, OEMs, and developers can seamlessly tap into a world of opportunity – through a single, intelligent connection.

With over 15,000 digital products and services accessible across more than 150 countries, Remita offers one of the continent’s most extensive payment and service ecosystems. Participants at PayExpo will explore how Remita enables organisations to collect payments, resell high-demand services, and scale operations without the usual operational friction.

Our presence at the Digital PayExpo is a deliberate move to show what’s possible for anyone who builds, distributes, or relies on digital services,” said ‘DeRemi Atanda, Managing Director, Remita Payment Services Limited. “We are here to enable businesses, fintechs, and institutions to connect, scale, and earn – without complexity. Our goal is simple: reduce friction, simplify integration, and multiply opportunity, while we manage the infrastructure that makes it sustainable.”

One of the core offerings Remita will be showcasing is its digital service infrastructure, which enables resellers to distribute products such as airtime, data, PayTV, electricity, airline tickets, movie tickets, eSIM, school fees, and other bill payments. With 99.9% uptime powered by smart redundancy across multiple service providers, partners benefit from unmatched availability, instant top-ups, and real-time commission payouts.

Equally significant is Remita’s collection capability, which allows businesses and institutions to receive payments on behalf of government agencies, educational institutions, religious bodies, associations, and private enterprises. This service is trusted by over 5,000 merchants, including all Federal MDAs, 36 state governments, and leading corporate institutions, offering full transparency, real-time reporting, and verifiable receipts.

Participants will also see firsthand how businesses and developers can quickly onboard, access functionalities, and begin testing integrations with minimal effort. The Remita integration experience is designed to be fast, intuitive, and secure, supported by layered authentication, including IP whitelisting, encrypted tokens, and multi-channel verification for enterprise-grade protection. The platform is designed to be almost entirely self-service, giving users full control to build, test, and go live within 24 hours.

By participating in Digital PayExpo 2025, Remita reinforces its commitment to reducing integration complexity, expanding digital distribution, and powering financial inclusion across the continent. Attendees will engage directly with Remita experts at the booth, experience live demonstrations, and explore how to monetize digital services through a unified, performance-ready infrastructure.

As Africa moves toward a more interconnected digital future, Remita stands as a foundational infrastructure designed to power that journey. It embodies Remita’s bold vision to empower everyone, everywhere, through innovative thinking and excellent technology, beginning in Nigeria, extending across Africa, and ultimately reaching the rest of the world.

Remita envisions a future where payments and digital transactions are seamless, accessible, and familiar, no matter the distance, scale, or service. With this project, the company is laying the groundwork for a continent-wide transformation, offering developers, businesses, and institutions the tools to build resilient ecosystems that support ambition, growth, and shared prosperity.