24.5 C
Lagos
June 22, 2025
Trending now

Jennifer Adighije: A shining example of leadership and innovation in the energy…

Mayor hails Madam Girl Child, urges young girls to emulate her

Publisher Vanguard Newspapers Mr. Sam Amuka @ 90 years thanksgiving Church held…

NCC initiates plans to stop telecom service failure, protect critical infrastructure

President Tinubu! Take back the Nigeria’s lost Glory through united prayers

NYSC DG sensitizes corps members on the Scheme’s core values

Lagos LG poll: Sanwo-Olu to hold stakeholders’ meeting with APC leaders, officials

New ocean treaty holds economic, environmental promise for Nigeria – Expert

Médecins Sans  Frontières(MSF) provides free medical services to malnourished  children in Bauchi.

How UNICEF’s fathers for good health reducing zero dose children in Bauchi

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Publisher Vanguard Newspapers Mr. Sam Amuka @ 90 years thanksgiving Church held in Lagos

by Peter Anayo041

Publisher, Vanguard Newspapers/Celebrant, Mr Sam Amuka; his wife, Rita Amuka; posing with Senior Pastor of Trinity House Church, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo (middle)  during the thanksgiving  Church Service of  Publisher Vanguard Newspapers, Mr. Sam Amuka at 90 years held at Trinity House Church, Victoria Island, Lagos on 13/6/2025 … PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r…The Ologbotsere of Warri Kingdom, Ojoye (Engr) Oma Eyewuoma; The Eson of Warri Kingdom, Hon (Chief) Solomon Arenyeka; The Aguinode of Warri, Chief Otimeyin Adams; The Agura Tete of Warri Kingdom! Lawrence Wilbert, the Agura Tete of Warri Kingdom, Chief Lawrence Wilbert.

   Publisher, Vanguard Newspapers/Celebrant, Mr Sam Amuka; his wife, Rita Amuka; cutting the birthday cake at a reception, Red Carpet event Centre, Victoria Island.

L-r… Son of the Celebrant, Mr Tuoyo Amuka;  Chief  Peter Arigbe; Chief Bengy “Apollo” Oseragbaje; Uduaka 1st, Ovie of Mosaga Kingdom, HRM Sunday Odogun Okpurhe.

Publisher, Vanguard Newspapers/Celebrant, Mr. Sam Amuka (sitting right), flanked by members of the Gilbert family .

L-r …Publisher, Vanguard Newspapers/Celebrant, Mr Sam Amuka; his wife Rita Amuka; their daughter, Chief Solomon Arenyeka; Chief Otimeyin Adams, cutting the birthday cake at a reception, Red Carpet event Centre, Victoria Island on 13/6/2025 …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Chrisland Schools, Organized Symphony of stories, an evening of theatrical wonders

NewChampion

Nza-Ozubulu Development Union,  Nat’l honours Christy Ray Okoye on Community Service award  in Anambra 

Peter Anayo

Royal Fathers ,Lawmakers paid Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu a courtesy visit to submit proposal for creation of Igbomina state

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO