President Tinubu! Take back the Nigeria’s lost Glory through united prayers

In a bold spiritual intervention, the Oduduwa Integrity Organization, a prominent pan-Yoruba group committed to promoting the Yoruba agenda and national development, has declared that Nigeria’s mounting challenges are not merely political, economic, or social, but deeply spiritual.

In a statement released to the press, the National President of the group, Evangelist /Hon Omotoso Banji, said he has received a divine revelation concerning the nation’s condition. According to him, “God has withdrawn His glory from Nigeria due to the country’s spiritual decline,” and until divine mercy is sought, no political leadership, including that of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, can bring meaningful change. He said “The problem of Nigeria is spiritual, we should stop apportioning blame on Bola Tinubu. No president will work in Nigeria that will succeed except we call for intense prayers.”.

To this end, Hon Omotoso has sent an official letter to Pastor Enoch Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, urging him to lead a nationwide intercessory prayer session for Nigeria. The organization is also calling on all Yoruba sons and daughters across the country to gather in unity and seek God’s intervention.

“We must cry to God collectively to restore the spiritual foundation of this nation,” Omotoso stated. “The future of Nigeria lies in divine mercy, not just policy reforms.”

Omotoso further pointed fingers at Northern Nigeria, accusing elements within the region of fuelling the insecurity crisis in a bid to destabilize national unity and frustrate the developmental strides of President Tinubu.

If united prayers is conducted, issues of Fraud, kidnapping, war within ethic groups, embezzlement of public fund, bad economy in Nigeria will be written off by the reason of intensive prayers because they are part of satanic work to punish Nigeria.

If we remember vividly, during the time of Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Nigeria’s glory was withdrawn and taken back due to corrosive and ferocious prayers. Stop apportioning blame on Bola Tinubu as if he was the one that invented sambister forest, or boko Harams, neither is the one who brought down Nigerian economy, nor is the one that introduces fraud and kidnapping to Nigeria. Until violent prayers is made, Nigeria will remain stagnant. Since Muritala Muhammad’s government, no government has perform better. We need God’s intervention and collective prayers for us to gain back our lost Glory.

The Oduduwa Integrity Organization maintains that only a sincere return to God, led by spiritual voices like Pastor Adeboye, can realign the nation’s destiny and restore peace and progress.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2