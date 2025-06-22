NDDC Commissions Four Projects in Rivers State

The Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, has commissioned four projects in Okirika Local Government Area of Rivers State. The projects include a Police station and a Health Centre, a recreation centre and a 4.5km Egbelebie Road network.

Speaking at the event, the Chairman of the NDDC Governing Board, Mr. Chiedu Ebie, stated that the Commission’s mandate to facilitate the sustainable development of the Niger Delta was exemplified in Okirika.

According to Ebie, the NDDC Board and Management were facilitating the development of the region in collaboration with other stakeholders. “We believe in support, collaboration and the prayers of everybody. We are an interventionist agency that collaborates with local, state, and federal governments,” he said.

He stated that the NDDC was not in competition with any other entity. He advised that people should discard the notion that the NDDC competes with different tiers of government, stating: “NDDC is not a tier of government. Our work is to complement what other tiers of government are doing and to ensure that the administration of President Bola Tinubu succeeds in delivering the Renewed Hope Agenda”.

He charged the communities in the Okirika Local Government Area to join hands in owning and maintaining the NDDC projects in their areas.

In his speech, the NDDC Managing Director, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, stated that the series of project commissioning was the dividends of the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Federal Government. He noted that the NDDC was spreading the good news of Renewed Hope through tangible results.

According to the NDDC boss, the project commissioning started last year in Ondo, Edo, Delta, Akwa Ibom, and Bayelsa states. This year, the exercise continued with notable projects in Delta, Imo, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Cross River and Bayelsa states. “

Ogbuku said there was a need for peace in communities to pave the way for development.

He noted that President Tinubu had given the board a marching order to complete all ongoing projects in the Niger Delta region and assured them that Okrika-Borokiri Road and bridges would be completed in good time.

He acknowledged the support of the Senate and the House of Representatives in enhancing project delivery, noting that the security agencies had been of great help in providing security at the NDDC project sites.

In his remarks, the NDDC Executive Director of Finance and Administration, Alabo Boma Iyaye, noted that the people of Okrika were full of joy over the projects and reassured them that the present board of the Commission would complete the Borokiri-Okrika bridge, linking the community to Port Harcourt.

In his project brief, the NDDC Executive Director of Projects, Sir Victor Antai, explained that the network of roads was approximately four and a half kilometres long, while the Police Station was equipped with an armoury, male and female cells, and other facilities built to strengthen security.

Antai noted that the projects were undertaken to enhance community development and improve the well-being of residents in the communities.

He commended the corporation from the residents and youths, and described the Okrika residents as very peaceful people.

A representative of the Abam community, Chief Believe Abam, expressed gratitude to the NDDC for delivering the various projects for the people. He commended the vision and leadership prowess of the NDDC Board and Management and appealed for more development projects in the area.