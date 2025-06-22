NCC initiates plans to stop telecom service failure, protect critical infrastructure

PAULETTE ORJIME, Abuja

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has unveiled techniques of improving telecom service and protecting critical infrastructure for better accountability within the communication scheme.

The Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of the NCC, Dr. Aminu Maida, disclosed this on Thursday in Abuja during a media interaction with Journalists.

Maida who was represented by the Acting Head of Public Affairs, Mrs. Nnenna Ukoha, said NCC is intensifying efforts to enhance telecom service quality through increased investments, infrastructure protection, stakeholder collaboration, and regulatory oversight.

Speaking on the rising number of fibre optic cuts, which pose a serious threat to network stability, resulting to 147 cases of fibre cuts being reported between May 21 and May 31, Maida said, “These disruptions have wide-ranging impacts on national security, business operations, and public access to services.”

“To mitigate these risks, the Commission is operationalizing the Critical National Infrastructure (CNI) framework and strengthening collaborations with security agencies, including the NSCDC.”

Key stakeholders include Mobile Network Operators (MNOs), content providers, cloud service companies, and internet infrastructure firms.

The NCC is also actively partnering with the National Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the Office of the National Security Adviser, especially in prosecuting offenders under the CNI Act.

The NCC also explained that recent tariff adjustments have improved operator profitability, enabling them to reinvest in their networks.

According to Maida, these investments will translate into better service delivery and customer experience in the near future.

The Commission emphasized that telecom infrastructure is now central to national security, economic growth, digital inclusion, and public welfare.

“When this infrastructure is tampered with, it affects banking, healthcare, education, and emergency services,” Maida said.

The EVC also challenged journalists to take a more investigative role in reporting on the sector. “Don’t just sit on information. Ask questions. Follow up, hold us and all stakeholders accountable.”

