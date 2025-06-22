Mayor hails Madam Girl Child, urges young girls to emulate her

Hon Mrs Amaka Obi, Mayor Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra state, (3rd left); Dr Chioma Nwosu- madam girl child, (3rd right); Prof Patrick Mbanefo (1st left); Chief (Mrs) Ify Nnekwelugo, (2nd left) and others at Save the Girl Child Project Nnobi 2025.

Mayor of Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State, Hon Mrs Amaka Obi, has urged young girls to follow the foot steps of Dr Chioma Nwosu AKA Madam Girl Child.

Hon Obi, AKA IYOM Ife abata, made this plea at the occasion of “Save the Girl Child Nnobi 2025 edition, on Friday at Nnobi, Idemili South Local Government Area, Anambra state.

Delivering her speech as the special guest of honour and speaker at the occasion, she said young girls must pursue their chosen career or profession of their dreams, because it is achievable with hard work and determination.

Chairman of the occasion and speaker, High Chief Okwy Nwosu, represented by Prof Patrick Mbanefo, lecturer and president CIBN, Anambra state, said the Girl Child project through the Seraphine Outreach, has remained consistent and dogged in their operations.

High Chief Nwosu, who is the chairman and chief executive officer of Lovebite Foods and Beverages Limited, encouraged the girl child to concentrate on their studies and desist from self-destructive habits that will make them feel less of themselves in the future.

Mother of the day, Chief Mrs Ify Nnekwelugo AKA Odiuko na Mba, eulogised Dr Nwosu, convener of the Save the Girl Child Project through the Seraphine Outreach office.

Chief Mrs Nnekwelugo who is also the Supervisory Councilor on Agriculture in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra state, affirmed that Madam Child has consistently celebrated and impacted the child not only in Nnobi but all over the country.

Also Speaking, Dr George Echendu, who spoke on the several effects of sex before marriage, urged the students to abstain from sex until they are married, so that they can concentrate on their studies.

Dr Echendu, who is the chief medical director of Nnobi General Hospital, said that sex before marriage will definitely affect the future of the girl child.

Madam Girl Child, who is the convener and president of the Seraphine Outreach office of the Girl Child, said the basic aim and objective of the project is to empower the girl child now for a better tomorrow through education and skills acquisition.

However, she noted that the major constraint is finance to set up or build a resource centre where a total girl child will be raised.

The highlight of the event was the presentation of awards to the speakers and other awardees, presentation of a certificate of participation to all the students and investiture of High Chief Nwosu as patron.

Also books on save the girl child and sanitary pads were distributed to everyone present at the occasion.

