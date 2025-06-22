Lagos LG poll: Sanwo-Olu to hold stakeholders’ meeting with APC leaders, officials

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Ahead of July 12 Local Government elections, Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-olu is scheduled to hold an All Progressives Congress, APC stakeholders’ parley with the leaders, elected and appointed officials in the State.

The State APC spokesperson, Seye Oladejo, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen, noting the parley is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, 24th June at the State House, Marina by 12 noon.

According to Oladejo, “The meeting will serve as the rallying point for mobilization of our troops towards the local government elections.

It will be recalled that the presentation of flags to the 57 APC Chairmanship candidates in the elections which marked the official commencement of campaigns held last week at the state party secretariat at Ogba.

“The colourful ceremony which had in attendance who is who in government and party hierarchy was a morale booster for all party stalwarts for another victorious outing.

“Lagos APC acknowledges and appreciates the trust and confidence of Lagosians in our progressive philosophy, which explains the continuous, unparalleled and unprecedented growth across all sectors in the state.

“We’re confident that the landmark achievements of our local government councils in education, primary health care, housing and social interventions, among others, will be rewarded with massive votes at the polls for all our candidates,” Oladejo stated.

