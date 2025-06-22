Lafarge Africa Expands ECOPlanet Portfolio with the Launch of ECOPlanet Elephant

UGO AMADI

Lafarge Africa Plc, a leading innovative and sustainable building solutions company, renowned for high-quality cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, mortar and other related products and solutions, has expanded its low carbon multipurpose cement portfolio with the launch of ECOPlanet Elephant.

This strategic move reinforces Lafarge Africa’s vision of producing innovative and sustainable products and solutions and builds upon the successful launch of ECOPlanet Unicem in 2024. With no compromise on performance and 30% reduction of CO2, the introduction of ECOPlanet Elephant cement marks another opportunity to build sustainably across Africa, thereby providing an added sustainable product for customers and communities.

According to the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Lafarge Africa Plc, Lolu Alade-Akinyemi, the decision to expand the ECOPlanet portfolio with the launch of low-carbon multipurpose cement – ECOPlanet Elephant Cement, highlights the company’s strong commitment to accelerating green growth, as it recognizes the industry’s demand for low carbon products and solutions.

“The industry’s positive reception to ECOPlanet Unicem last year demonstrated a clear demand for sustainable building materials. We are proud to now offer our low-carbon ECOPlanet Elephant cement, further empowering our customers to make environmentally conscious choices without compromising on the renowned quality and performance our products are known for.”

He described the new product as a game changer that is crucial to making cities green and grow sustainably. He noted further that the company remains committed to partnering with customers and the supply chain to build better communities through innovative, circular and eco-efficient solutions.

Also speaking, the Commercial Director, Lafarge Africa Plc, Gbenga Onimowo said: “ECOPlanet Elephant maintains the superior strength, durability, and workability that Elephant cement is known for, ensuring a seamless transition for builders and developers to more sustainable building and construction practices. For us, building a sustainable future means that we carry our customers and partners on the journey with us. This is why I am very thrilled to see how much positive impact this will have on the Industry,” he said.

Low carbon ECOPlanet Elephant cement, which offers a substantial reduction in carbon emissions compared to conventional cement, is already gaining traction among builders, architects, and policymakers. It can be used for multipurpose applications including plastering, concreting and on-site block-making. Besides, this new cement offering is supported by the most advanced sustainability building certifications including Breeam, LEED, and EDGE,” he added.

The expansion of its ECOPlanet portfolio with the ECOPlanet Elephant cement is part of Lafarge Africa’s strategic efforts in tackling environmental challenges in the Built Industry, and decarbonizing building for a net-zero future.

Lafarge Africa Plc, a leading Nigerian building solutions company, is a member of Holcim Limited, a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions. Listed on the Nigerian Exchange Group, Lafarge Africa is actively participating in the urbanization and economic growth of Nigeria, the largest economy in Africa.

Lafarge Africa has the widest footprint in Nigeria with cement operations in the South West (Ewekoro and Sagamu in Ogun State), North East (Ashaka, in Gombe State), South East (Mfamosing, Cross Rivers State) with Ready-Mix operations in Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt. Lafarge Africa has a current installed cement production capacity of 10.5Mtpa.

Lafarge Africa leverages on its innovative expertise to provide value-added products and services solutions in the building and construction industry in Nigeria. Lafarge Africa Plc is renowned for the production of a wide range of cement solutions designed to meet all building and construction needs from small projects like individual home buildings to major construction projects. Additional information is available on the web site at www.lafarge.com.ng

Holcim builds progress for people and the planet. As a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions, Holcim is enabling greener cities, smarter infrastructure and improving living standards around the world. With sustainability at the core of its strategy Holcim is becoming a net zero company, with its people and communities at the heart of its success. The company is driving the circular economy as a world leader in recycling to build more with less. Holcim is the company behind some of the world’s most trusted brands in the building sector including ACC, Aggregate Industries, Ambuja Cement, Disensa, Firestone Building Products, Geocycle, Holcim and Lafarge. Holcim is 70,000 people around the world who are passionate about building progress for people and the planet through four business segments: Cement, Ready-Mix Concrete, Aggregates and Solutions & Products.