Jennifer Adighije: A shining example of leadership and innovation in the energy sector

UGO AMADI

Engr. Jennifer Adighije, the Managing Director of Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC), is indeed a shining example of leadership and innovation in the energy sector. With her vibrant personality and unwavering dedication, she has transformed the company’s trajectory, driving growth and progress in NDPHC.

No wonder her emergence as the ‘Young Achiever of the Year’ at the 2025 Energy Times Awards for her outstanding contribution to the goal of generating 6,000 megawatts of power, did not take pundits by surprise. As matter of fact it is a great testament of her dexterity and dedication in delivering her assignment since her appointment

Interestingly, since her coming on board as the CEO of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) Ltd. in August 2024, she has broken barriers and continues to shine like a well-cut diamond.

The organisers of the award said Adighije was selected for the award for having shown an “unwavering commitment to the sector-wide goal of 6,000 megawatts power generation to ensure widespread access to quality electricity.” Stressing that , shortly after her appointment she ensured the restoration of two turbine units that had been offline due to bearing defects, adding 230MW to the national power generation output.

In her remarks, Adighije described the award as a humbling experience, especially as the head of a new management team in office in less than a year. “It’s a very humbling experience for us at the NDPHC. As you are aware, we’re a new management. We’ve been in office for less than a year. This is a call to work harder,” she said.

Adighije emphasised that the new management under her leadership has a clear mandate to scale power generation. According to her, the NDPHC is the only agency with the express mandate to carry out interventions across the value chain, stressing that her team is not losing focus on the mandate.

“The mandate is very clear to us, which is to scale generation, transmission, and distribution capacity across the power sector. We are the only agency or institution or entity in the power sector with the express mandate to carry out interventions across the entire gas-to-electricity ecosystem. And we’re not losing sight of this,” she stated.

It is imperative to note that Jennifer’s journey to the top has been marked by determination, hard work, and a passion for excellence. She has navigated the complexities of the energy industry with ease, leveraging her expertise and experience to drive NDPHC’s success.

These achievements demonstrate Adighije’s commitment to driving progress and innovation in the energy sector, aligning with NDPHC’s mandate to scale power generation, transmission, and distribution capacity.

Under Jennifer’s leadership, NDPHC has embarked on ambitious projects, expanding its reach and impact in the region. Her vision for a sustainable energy future has guided the company’s strategy, ensuring that NDPHC remains at the forefront of the industry.

It is on record that Adighije has been widely credited with revitalising the organisation. Stakeholders have praised her for implementing forward-thinking policies that have positioned the company for better performance and improved service delivery.

She has made significant strides, earning the approval of key stakeholders in the power sector. Her leadership has been characterised by a strategic focus on operational efficiency, human capital development, and organizational restructuring. Several initiatives have defined her tenure so far. She has conducted extensive inspections of NDPHC’s Power Plants and assets to identify and address inefficiencies.

Additionally, she has strengthened stakeholders engagement by fostering closer collaboration with distribution companies, regulatory bodies, and government officials, while also exploring partnerships to secure funding for future projects. Internally, Adighije has spearheaded structural reforms, streamlining processes to enhance project execution and improve staff productivity. Her commitment to positioning NDPHC as a key player in Nigeria’s energy sector is evident through her proactive approach to tackling industry challenges and implementing impactful reforms.

As part of her broader contributions to the sector, she has also improved the Eligible Customer Programme, aligning with President Bola Tinubu’s vision for a more efficient and sustainable energy sector.

Speaking on what she has been able to achieve since she took over the leadership of the organisation, Eng. Jennifer Adighije stated that power generation has increased tremendously under her leadership.

Noting that power generation has improved under her leadership, Adighije stressed that an additional 300 megawatts had been added to boost electricity supply. “Prior to my leadership, our daily dispatch was below 500 megawatts, but now its usually above 800 megawatts, which means we have improved significantly our generation output to meet the market demands”.

“This is possible because we have a robust plan for our power plants, we also have a very proactive procurement plan to ensure that we do preventive maintenance across our power plants”.

“With that, we have been able to build sustainability and efficiency across our power plants. The power plants are measured majorly by the availability factor. Across each of the power plants, we have improved our availability factor very significantly because we have an effective recovery and restoration plans in place”.

Speaking during an inspection tour of the 330/132/33kV Lafia transmission substation in Nasarawa State, Adighije, announced that the company has so far invested over N500 billion in developing transmission infrastructure and networks across the country since the inception of the National Integrated Power Project (NIPP).

Commenting on the facility which was constructed by NDPHC and commissioned in 2022, , Adighije described it as a world-class, noting that it has significantly improved the quality of power supply to Nasarawa State and surrounding states.

She said, “We are at the Lafia transmission substation, which is a project that was delivered by NDPHC and handed over to the transmission company of Nigeria. It’s a 330/132/33KV transmission substation, comprising two numbers 150 MVA transformers, two numbers 60 MVA transformers, and one by 75 MVA reactor.

“And as you can see, this is a project that was delivered to world-class standards. By every standard, this is one of the best that one can ever find internationally, in line with global best practices and standards. And as the mandates of the NDPHC were very clear in terms of our delivery of projects, because we are an entity essentially that provides backbone services for the sector, ensuring that we deliver projects that would impact the entire gas to electricity value chain.

“NDPHC has invested over N500 billion in transmission projects, transmission lines, transmission infrastructure, line-bay extensions, transformers, substations, you name it, across the entire power sector.”

She emphasized that as a government intervention agency, NDPHC has invested approximately N500 billion in developing transmission infrastructure and networks across the country.

A woman with a heart of gold , she is committed to empowering others, particularly women, to pursue careers in the energy sector. She believes in creating opportunities for growth and development, mentoring young professionals, and promoting diversity and inclusion.

Jennifer’s leadership has made NDPHC a beacon of hope for the Niger Delta region, demonstrating the potential for economic growth and development through sustainable energy solutions. Her tireless efforts have earned her recognition and respect within the industry.

A seasoned engineer with nearly two decades of cognate experience spanning diverse functions across the private and public sectors, Jennifer Adighije, started her career at the Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN).

She later moved to Globacom where she worked to create cutting-edge value-added services which propelled her to Helios Towers Nig., as head of the company’s project management office. She later joined the Central bank of Nigeria (CBN) at managerial level.

Before her appointment, she had already demonstrated remarkable brilliance and competence in various roles, having previously served as the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on Entrepreneurship Development in Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy.

Her appointment was widely praised by those familiar with her impressive track record.

A social-entrepreneurship advocate, Jennifer is a Patron of Digi-Tech empowerment foundation for youths, where she dedicates her time and resources to fostering digital inclusion by bridging access gaps for digitally vulnerable young people.

A member of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), the high-flying Adighije who was picked to head the NDPHC months ago, was Senior Special Assistant to the president before his latest appointment

Jennifer’s vibrant leadership has transformed NDPHC, driving progress and innovation in the energy sector. Her commitment to excellence, empowerment, and sustainability has made her a role model for aspiring leaders.

Indeed, Eng. Jennifer Adighije has proven that women can excel in fields dominated by men, such as engineering. As a determined woman, she has been able to transform the NDPHC within a short period.

The NDPHC maintains 10 flagship power plants across the Southern Nigeria, in the following locations – Alaoji (Abia State); Olorunsogo (Ogun State); Calabar (Cross River State); Omoku (Rivers State); Omotosho (Ondo State); Gbarain (Bayelsa State); Ihovbor (Edo State); Egbema (Imo State); Ogorode (Delta State) and Geregu (Kogi State).

Transmission Projects: They include five transmission substations and lines, which carry out functions such as power evacuation, as well as grid expansion and enhancement;

Distribution Projects: These include substations, transformers and 33 kV and 11 kV lines.

With her wonderful strategic vision, leadership skills, and unwavering dedication, Jennifer Adighije is well on her way to leaving an ineffaceable mark on Nigeria’s power sector.