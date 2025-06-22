EFCC arrests Alia’s aide for alleged sexual exploitation,  cyberbullying

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has confirmed the arrest of Dr Mkor Aondona, the Special Adviser to Gov. Hyacinth Alia of Benue on Documentation, Research and Planning.

Mr Dele Oyewale, the EFCC Spokesman confirmed the arrest to newsmen on Saturday in Makurdi.

He said Aondona was arrested by operatives of Makurdi Zonal Directorate of the Commission on Friday over alleged sexual expolitation and cyber bullying.

According to him, some female students had accused him of unethical and criminal behaviour involving sexual exploitation, cyberbullying and blackmail.

“The petitioners alleged that Aondona was routinely recruiting slim and attractive girls for ushering jobs and insisted on sexual favours as a condition for selection.

“Based on this, they became vulnerable to having sexual affairs with him but unknown to them, he had videos of every sexual act without their consent and was always threatening to leak the videos if they refused to continue having sex with him.

“Aondona was also alleged to be involved in blackmail—sending explicit videos of the girls allegedly recorded without their knowledge or consent through several messaging platforms. Some of the videos are said to be in circulation.” he said

He said the suspect would soon be charged to court.(NAN) (www.nannews.ng)