24.7 C
Lagos
June 22, 2025
Trending now

Nigeria, Benin Sign Integration Agreement As Presidents Tinubu And Talon Lead Call…

Tinubu: West Africa Must Turn Demographic Strength And Mineral Wealth Into Jobs…

EFCC arrests Alia’s aide for alleged sexual exploitation,  cyberbullying

Aba Power is Leading Four Firms to Assemble Smart Meters in Aba

Accelerate Conference 2025 Marks 10-Year Milestone, Ignites Global Movement of Purpose-Driven Leaders

CHALLENGING THE STATUS QUO: THE EMERGENCE OF ADA AS A THIRD FORCE…

BUA cement plc celebrates its top distributors at its dinner and  2024…

Remita Showcases Seamless Single Integration Hub for Payments and Digital Services at…

Zulum condemns Konduga terrorists’ attack, sympathises with victims

Lafarge Africa Expands ECOPlanet Portfolio with the Launch of ECOPlanet Elephant

Champion Newspapers LTD
Latest news

EFCC arrests Alia’s aide for alleged sexual exploitation,  cyberbullying

by Editor051
 The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has confirmed the arrest of Dr Mkor Aondona, the Special Adviser to Gov. Hyacinth Alia of Benue on Documentation, Research and Planning.
Mr Dele Oyewale, the EFCC Spokesman confirmed the arrest to newsmen on Saturday in Makurdi.
He said Aondona was arrested by operatives of Makurdi Zonal Directorate of the Commission on Friday over alleged sexual expolitation and cyber bullying.
According to him, some female students had accused him of unethical and criminal behaviour involving sexual exploitation,  cyberbullying and blackmail.
“The petitioners alleged that Aondona was routinely recruiting slim and attractive girls for ushering jobs and insisted on sexual favours as a condition for selection.
“Based on this, they became vulnerable to having sexual affairs with him but unknown to them, he had videos of every sexual act without their consent and was always threatening to leak the videos if they refused to continue having sex with him.
 “Aondona was also alleged to be involved in blackmail—sending explicit videos of the girls allegedly recorded without their knowledge or consent through several  messaging platforms. Some of the videos are said to be in circulation.” he said
He said the suspect would soon be charged to court.(NAN) (www.nannews.ng)

Related posts

NSCDC detains over 20 illegal private guard company staffs in Enugu

Editor

Rivers’ crises deepens as police take over PDP secretariat

Editor

President urges more investments in food security, solid minerals, energy, education

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO