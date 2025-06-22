CHALLENGING THE STATUS QUO: THE EMERGENCE OF ADA AS A THIRD FORCE IN NIGERIAN POLITICS

Behold The New Chapter – All Democratic Alliance

By Hon Emma Nnadi

In recent weeks, a constellation of opposition stalwarts led by Rotimi Amaechi, Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, Nasir El-Rufai, and several governors has coalesced around a bold proposition: the creation of a new party named the All Democratic Alliance (ADA). This initiative, born of deep introspection within the opposition known as coalition, is encapsulated in a memo dated May 20, 2025, boldly proclaiming ADA to be not merely a political entity, but a “national renaissance movement deeply rooted in democratic idealism” . The language is lofty, its ambition palpable—a clarion call to restore integrity, accountability, and shared purpose to Nigeria’s political discourse.

Ostensibly, nascent All Democratic Alliance (ADA) has formally emerged as a formidable political entity, galvanizing an array of prominent figures from Nigeria’s esteemed political landscape in a concerted effort to challenge the hegemony of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming 2027 general elections. This burgeoning coalition has submitted an application to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for registration as a legitimate political party, replete with the requisite documentation, including its proposed nomenclature, logo, slogan (“Justice for All”), constitution, and manifesto.

ADA’s philosophical bedrock is both symbolic and substantive. In the founding charter, the coalition invokes the enduring metaphor of a tree—signifying strength, wisdom, growth, and renewal . It vows to champion justice, visionary leadership, and “people‑centred alternatives” to the current political order.

However, in a nation wracked by transactional politics and governance fatigue, this appeal to moral clarity and national revival offers a strikingly different narrative.

Strategically, proponents argue that ADA enjoys unprecedented historic momentum. They assert that the prevailing disillusionment with both the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the decayed opposition parties has forged a potent constituency for a fresh democratic alternative.

Gathering the support of patriotic elites, professionals, civil society actors, and a politically awakened youth, ADA is being positioned as the vehicle for a new moral contract between leaders and the led.

Yet the pathway to ADA has not been unilinear. A rift surfaced in the coalition when a faction led by Atiku, Tambuwal, Oyegun, and Aregbesola preferred absorption into the African Democratic Congress (ADC), a party with existing national structures, rather than the uncertain task of forging a new one.

Conversely, Amaechi and the League of Northern Democrats judged that adopting ADA would circumvent the entanglements and structural rigidity that have historically stunted party integration.

The ADC, with its legacy since 2005 and recent strategic alliances with COPDEM, already claims a degree of cohesion and logistical infrastructure. In fact, some top opposition figures have gravitated toward it; as of early June, ADA’s architects began engaging ADC officials to discuss coalition frameworks in Abuja . This indicates that ADA, while distinct, is not necessarily isolating itself from synergistic partnerships.

Nevertheless, ADA’s proponents argue that launching a new party allows for an ideologically coherent platform—unencumbered by legacy structures, internal quotas, or entrenched elites. They maintain that Nigeria’s current democratic architecture remains sufficiently flexible to allow for the timely registration and nationwide roll‑out of a new party ahead of the 2027 elections .

But the endeavor is not without its perils. Critics caution that ADA may lack the necessary grassroots entrenchment—ward‑level control, local representation, financial capital—and that electoral viability demands organizational depth. Previous fusions, including that of PDP splinters into NNPP, floundered due to structural and leadership conflicts. The central question remains: can ADA realistically leap‑frog years of political filtration and institutional sclerosis?

If ADA and its coalition vanguard manage to orchestrate a seamless and unified enterprise—backed by intellectual rigor, mass mobilization, and structural coherence—it could herald a paradigm shift for opposition politics in Nigeria. Yet it equally risks splintering legitimacy, if it fails to marry symbolic idealism with operational realism, question being who among the power hungry key players will step down for another.

Unarguably, the stakes are high—not merely for political actors, but for the health of Nigeria’s democratic experiment itself. As the 2027 horizon approaches, ADA’s promise of national renewal will be tested by a verdict only the electorate can truly render.

Conclusively, with former Senate President David Mark at the helm as interim chairman, the ADA is poised to present itself as a credible alternative to the APC and PDP, espousing a vision of fresh leadership, justice, and inclusive governance that resonates with Nigerians seeking a paradigmatic shift from the current political status quo.

Hon Emma Nnadi writer, editor and political affairs analyst, hails from Inyishi in Ikeduru Imo State