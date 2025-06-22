Accelerate Conference 2025 Marks 10-Year Milestone, Ignites Global Movement of Purpose-Driven Leaders

The Elevation Church commemorated a decade of transformative leadership and kingdom impact with the 10th edition of the Accelerate Conference, held from 4th to 8th June 2025 at the Pistis Conference Centre in Lekki, Lagos, and streamed live to a global audience. This year’s conference, themed “SHINE: Unleash His Glory,” reaffirmed Accelerate’s position as a global catalyst in raising purpose-driven leaders across diverse spheres of influence.

Over the course of the four-day event, approximately 5,000 participants gathered physically each day in Lagos, while tens of thousands more joined virtually from across Africa, Europe, and North America. The conference saw robust digital engagement through livestreams and at over five global experience centres and watch parties. This milestone edition of Accelerate proved to be a tremendous success, marked by testimonies of renewed purpose, supernatural breakthroughs, and divine clarity.

The conference featured dynamic keynote sessions from renowned ministers, including Pastor Godman Akinlabi, Pastor Bola Akinlabi, Pastor Sam Oye, Apostle Joshua Selman, Pastor Jerry Eze, Pastor Yemi Davids, and Apostle Emmanuel Iren. Attendees were deeply moved by powerful testimonies of restored vision and personal transformation, while the sessions on marketplace impact offered practical insights to professionals seeking to integrate faith with leadership on both national and global scales.

A significant moment in the conference was the graduation ceremony of the Ministry Leaders Certificate Programme (MLCP), a year-long mentoring and coaching initiative aimed at raising high-capacity young leaders. The event also featured prophetic activations, soul-stirring musical ministrations by Dunsin Oyekan, and the introduction of newly ordained pastors, who were charged to lead with renewed boldness, particularly inspiring the next generation and female leaders to shine with grace and confidence.

Reflecting on the significance of the conference, Pastor Godman Akinlabi, Lead Pastor of The Elevation Church, remarked, “Accelerate 2025 was not just an event; it was a divine instruction. As we mark ten years of Accelerate, our charge remains the same: to empower individuals to unleash their God-given glory in solving the world’s toughest challenges through faith, wisdom, and leadership.”

The impact of Accelerate 2025 extended far beyond the conference halls. With over 2 million views recorded online and #AccelerateConference2025 trending across various social media platforms, the event amplified messages of kingdom relevance, excellence, and transformational leadership. Stories of career acceleration, renewed vision, and restored purpose continue to pour in from around the world, as the ripple effects of the conference persist.

As Accelerate enters its next decade, the movement is evolving into a year-round platform designed to sustain its impact and broaden its reach. Initiatives such as monthly leadership webinars, regional Accelerate pop-ups, and Accelerate Small Groups will connect professionals and purpose-driven entrepreneurs in vibrant, faith-based networks across the globe.

Headquartered in Lekki, Lagos, Nigeria, but with campuses across Nigeria, in the UK, the US, Canada and Europe, The Elevation Church is a dynamic force for positive change, dedicated to making greatness common and leaving a lasting positive impact on lives

Accelerate remains the flagship annual conference of The Elevation Church, established to equip believers to lead with impact and illuminate their God-ordained spheres of influence. Over the past ten years, through inspired teaching, strategic networking, and the provision of practical tools, it has served as a launchpad for thousands of leaders and changemakers worldwide.

To watch the conference replays and stay updated, follow @elevationng on social media, access content on YouTube and Mixlr, or visit www.elevationng.org/accelerate.