Wike Highlights tourism’s potential to drive economic growth in FCT

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Barr Nyesom Wike, has highlighted the potential of tourism to attract investors, citing examples of countries that have leveraged tourism to drive economic growth.

Barr Wike who stated this when he paid a curtsey visit to the IBB Gulf Club in Abuja,emphasized the importance of proper property management and expressed his pride in the club’s management, noting that it is a government property that has been well-managed.

“You know I’m not a golfer. This is my first time of coming here and I’ve had some interest. My interest is, this is the property of government and I’m very proud for you to manage. When I came here, I was quite impressed. Like you said, there’s so many countries made by the tourism”.

“They don’t have oil, they don’t have gas. But when you make your place to be a tourist center, it will attract a lot of investors.

“And if you have people like today, they having Ecowas meeting taking place. Now, there may be golfers, they want to come and play golf. It’s very key. And that’s why we will not allow anybody to take what belongs to us. We will not allow that”.

The FCT Minister emphasized the need for standards in development projects, referencing the Bola Tinubu International Conference Center.

“That’s why, like you said, all the work we carried out in the Bola Tinubu International Conference Center, some people have not even taken their time to go and see before they make comment. If we move this country, I think that is a standard we require”.

“So that when people come in, they have where they can relax at the club and have their drinks and the rest of the thing. I would take it as part of the emergency that we must do”.

Wike warned against any assumptions of ownership, asserting, “We will not allow anybody to take what belongs to us. Government is not a good manager, but appointing a board of trustees ensures proper oversight. Managing does not mean owning.”

He explained that the government has appointed a board of trustees to supervise the management committee, ensuring that the club is run efficiently. He noted that the government will not allow anyone to take ownership of the property, but rather will engage private individuals to manage it.

“And that’s why government had to appoint board of trustees and board of trustees supervises the management committee to see how the place would be run. We have used so many things, the bus terminals. We can run it. We are going to give that to private persons. But that does not make you to be the owners. Simply we said, go and manage it. And people should have that at the back of their mind”.

The FCT Minister mentioned that he would invite Julius Berger, the company that built the club, to assist in its management. He emphasized the importance of accountability in managing government properties.

“I’ve just come here to find out that they don’t need to take you to all the places. We’ll start with this one over here, which is the club house. I will invite Julius Berger. They were the ones who built this. It will be easier for them to handle the maintenance”, the Minister said.

Wike stressed the importance of paying taxes, including ground rent, and warned that failure to do so would result in penalties. He emphasized that government properties must be managed efficiently, and that private individuals engaged to manage them must do so in a transparent and accountable manner.

I mean, this is what everybody would like to have. Anybody who has good taste, anybody who means well for this country. These are the kind of things we must encourage. Like I said, because if you open up the place now, then it will not degenerate. So it’s better we put this place quickly”.

“Why is this in the people’s property? Where will the money to manage it come from now? Will it come from my personal pocket? You know that Julius Berger is expensive. So, where will all these things go? If you don’t pay your grand rent in the houses you have, I will seal it up! I will pay it back to our property. The Charters will be assured that we are going to give all the businesses support”.

Earlier, the Chairperson of the Board of Trustees and President of the Court of Appeal, Hon. Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, hailed Wike’s visit to the IBB Golf Club as historic.

She added that the club, built by the federal government in 1991, has been maintained by patriotic trustees for over three decades and is considered one of Sub-Saharan Africa’s finest golf destinations.

“This foremost facility, opened to the public in 1991, was built by the federal government and maintained by patriotic trustees for over three decades. It remains one of Sub-Saharan Africa’s finest golf destinations,” she said.

Justice Dongban-Mensem made an impassioned plea for urgent rehabilitation, citing worn-out infrastructure and a dramatic rise in membership from 29 founding members to over 5,000. She emphasized the club’s role in grooming golf professionals, contributing to regional sports development, and functioning as an eco-tourism hub.

“From 29 founding members, we now have over 5,000. The clubhouse was meant to have a second floor, which was never completed. The facility is bleeding. We are in the emergency unit. Please pull us out,” she appealed.

On his part, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, a trustee and cultural advocate, presented a symbolic golf club to Barr Wike, encouraging him to take up the sport.

Runsewe highlighted the global impact of golf, noting that one player can make a significant difference, unlike football which requires 22 players. He also emphasized the growing industry of golf in Africa, valued at $6.4 billion.

Runsewe lauded Wike as a “misunderstood man who delivers,” referencing his achievements as a governor. He noted that Wike was the first Nigerian governor to host sportswriters for national sporting events and to establish a football academy in partnership with Real Madrid.

Runsewe playfully referred to Wike as “Mr. Project” and jokingly upgraded his title to “Mr. Golf Legend,” suggesting that Wike’s potential support for the IBB Golf Club would be a legendary move.

“Mr. Project is now Mr. Golf Legend. A man who can come and save IBB Golf Club is no less than that,” he declared.

Barr Wike’s possible intervention in the IBB Golf Club could signal a broader push to reposition the FCT as a premier destination for tourism, diplomacy, and recreational excellence