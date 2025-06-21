Uche Udungwor calls for urgent action to end Nigeria’s rising violence

Can you introduce yourself to the public?

I am Uche Udungwor, President of the New Horizon for Peace and Charity Initiative, an organization dedicated to promoting peace globally. We emphasize that peace has no alternative and believe it is our duty to advocate for peace everywhere. Our formation was driven by the urgent need to see peace become universal.

What prompted this meeting and your public appeal?

I am deeply disturbed by the ongoing insecurity in Nigeria—daily killings, maiming, kidnapping, banditry, insurgency, and terrorism. It’s heartbreaking that human lives are no longer sacred, and the government appears passive in addressing these atrocities. I want to voice our collective concern and remind the government that their primary responsibility is to protect citizens. Their failure in this regard is unacceptable.

What are your immediate and long-term solutions to Nigeria’s insecurity crisis?

The issues started gradually and could have been contained early on. Nigeria’s military is highly capable and respected internationally; it baffles me why they haven’t been able to quell these threats. The government needs to revisit its strategies, identify and trap these perpetrators who are often openly challenging authorities. We must stop the massacre—urgent action is needed. We also need to prevent proliferation of arms, which worsens the situation. The government has the capacity and resources; they just need the political will to act decisively.

Do you believe the military has enough equipment to combat these threats, or has it been compromised?

The military’s budget is substantial, and they are well-equipped in theory. If they claim otherwise, it raises questions about where the funds have gone—perhaps embezzlement or misappropriation. Allegations of compromised integrity exist, but I hope that’s not the case. They should be able to handle this, and their body language should reflect readiness and resolve.

What is your take on reports that soldiers are not treated well?

That is troubling. Soldiers fighting these wars deserve proper welfare and support. Many have shared disturbing stories about their treatment, which could demoralize them and cause some to desert. Their welfare must be prioritized to ensure they remain committed and effective.

What about the situation in Imo State’s Osuihiteukwa community, where residents have fled or been displaced?

Yes, Osuihiteukwa in Orsu LGA is my home region. That community is now a ghost town. I know people who haven’t returned in two years. This is tragic.

The governor, as chief security officer of the state, must do more.

It’s deeply disturbing. I know that community personally and have friends there. The governor of Imo State has a duty to ensure peace and facilitate the return of displaced persons. If external forces are involved, the government must act to protect its people. Peace talks and law enforcement should be prioritized to restore stability.

What is your message to the President regarding the government’s focus amid these crises?

I am honestly disheartened. While Nigeria’s future looks bleak, the government seems preoccupied with elections and political issues rather than addressing the burning insecurity. Leaders should focus on protecting lives first. It’s unacceptable that while communities are under attack, discussions about 2027 elections dominate the conversation. The government must prioritize peace and security—anything less is a failure.

Why do you think the government is ignoring allegations of sponsors of terrorism, especially with reports from the UAE and confessions from arrested terrorists?

*A:* It’s likely due to corruption or compromised interests within the political hierarchy. Leaders may be shielding certain individuals or groups to protect their own positions. Without moral integrity and the political will to investigate, these issues remain unaddressed, allowing terrorism to thrive.

From the pattern of attacks, it appears some groups are trying to take over parts of Nigeria. What’s your perspective?

That’s a double standard and a reflection of Nigeria’s deep-rooted inequality. Citizens are treated differently based on their region or ethnicity—first, second, or third class. This unequal treatment fuels resentment and reaction. Nigeria must recognize these issues, be sincere in addressing them, and treat all citizens equally before the country risks further fragmentation.

How can the government better support victims of recent attacks, especially in Benue and Plateau states?

They must acknowledge the pain and damage caused. Immediate measures should include providing victims with shelter, rebuilding homes, and offering economic support. Strengthening security to prevent future attacks is also crucial. The military and security agencies have what it takes—they just need to demonstrate the political will to act.

There are reports that some of the insurgents and bandits are foreigners. What is your opinion?

It’s possible. Regional security outfits should collaborate more sincerely. Without genuine commitment, efforts will be futile. Cooperation with neighboring countries and regional military alliances can significantly reduce criminal activity if driven by strong will and sincerity.

What is the main message of your organization, the New Horizon for Peace and Charity Initiative?

We are calling for peace in Nigeria. Our organization stands ready to lend our voice and efforts. We urge the government to rise to the challenge, prioritize peace, and take decisive action against these violent threats. Nigeria’s future depends on it.

