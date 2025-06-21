SanlamAllianz starts 12-city roadshow to deepen customer engagement, insurance awareness

SanlamAllianz, Nigeria’s leading insurance powerhouse formed from the merger of two foremost global and African insurers, Allianz and Sanlam, will begin an unprecedented 12-city nationwide roadshow on Monday, June 23, following the brand’s recent official introduction to the Nigerian market.

The campaign, which will run across key cities across Nigeria’s six geo-political zones, is part of the company’s strategic effort to deepen customer engagement, raise awareness about the brand and insurance, and demonstrate its commitment to making wealth creation and financial protection capabilities more accessible to individuals and businesses.

The roadshow will span major commercial and regional hubs, including Lagos, Ibadan, Akure, Warri, Port Harcourt, Uyo, Onitsha, Enugu, Owerri, Kano, Jos, and Abuja. The initiative marks one of the most expansive customer-facing campaigns ever undertaken in Nigeria’s insurance sector, positioning SanlamAllianz as a brand that is not only Pan-African in strength but also locally attentive in approach.

Speaking on this groundbreaking initiative, Tunde Mimiko, MD/CEO of SanlamAllianz Life Insurance, said “This nationwide campaign signals the scale of our ambition and the depth of our commitment to the Nigerian market. At the heart of insurance is trust, and trust begins with presence. Reaching customers where they are is fundamental to how we are building SanlamAllianz.

“This roadshow is a strategic move to bridge the gap between perception and reality, allowing us to engage directly with our customers and Nigerians in general, challenge long-held misconceptions, and position insurance as a practical tool for thriving in financial confidence, building resilience and long-term financial security.”

As part of the roadshow, SanlamAllianz will hold customer engagement forums in each of the twelve cities. The in-person sessions allow customers to interact directly with the company’s leadership and frontline teams. The forums aim to reconnect with customers under the unified brand and reaffirm its long-term commitment to the local market.

“Insurance only becomes relevant when it is understood, trusted, and connected to the realities people face,” said Yomi Onifade, MD/CEO of SanlamAllianz General Insurance.

“These forums are our way of reintroducing SanlamAllianz not just as a merged entity, but as a unified brand committed to showing up for Nigerians. We are creating a platform for real conversations — to listen, address concerns, and deepen understanding. This is how SanlamAllianz intends to lead, by listening actively, showing up with solutions, and shaping a future where insurance is truly embedded in the fabric of everyday Nigerian life,” he added.

Industry analysts say the scale and structure of the campaign mark a departure from the traditional approach to insurance marketing in Nigeria, where customer acquisition often relies heavily on brokerage networks or limited digital channels. By adopting a city-by-city physical rollout, SanlamAllianz Nigeria is positioning itself as one of the few players actively investing in deeper grassroots engagement toward deepening insurance penetration in Nigeria.

SanlamAllianz is a leading Pan-African financial services entity, established in September 2023 through a joint venture between Sanlam, Africa’s largest non-banking financial services provider, and Allianz, one of the world’s foremost Insurers and Asset Managers. Operating across 27 African countries, SanlamAllianz combines over two centuries of collective experience to offer a comprehensive suite of services, including life and general insurance, asset management, assistance, third-party administration, and retail credit.