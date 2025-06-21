Rivers LG Administrator resigns, as Police take over Secretariat

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

The drama surrounding the political crisis in Rivers State continued on Friday, with the resignation of the Sole Administrator of Ahoada East Local Government Area, Hon. Goodluck Iheamnacho.

The resignation of Iheamnacho as Ahoada East Council Administrator was contained in a letter addressed to the Rivers State Sole Administrator, Retired Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas.

Our Correspondent reports that there is an uneasy calm in Ahoada East Local Government Area as security operatives have taken over the Council headquarters.

Iheamnacho’s resignation as Ahoada East LGA Administrator, took over the political space in Rivers State, and the social media on Friday, with residents questioning the reason for the unexpected exit in office.

Although it is still unclear what prompted the said resignation, if the sole administrator resigned willingly or was forced to do so.

But the former Administrator in the letter to the State Sole Administrator said his decision to quit his position was based on his desire to return back to the private sector.

The letter reads in part; “Sequel to the above subject matter; I humbly write to your noble office to convey to you my resignation as the Administrator Ahoada East LGA.

“My decision is informed by my desire to return back to the private sector.”

He, however, thanked the River Sole Administrator and the people of Ahoada East LGA for the opportunity to serve his people.

“My sincere gratitude goes to the government of Rivers State and the good people of Ahoada East for finding me worthy to serve as Administrator of Ahoada East

LGA from the 11th day of April 2025 to the 20th day of July 2025,” the letter read.

