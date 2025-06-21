NNS Pathfinder holds Navy’s 2nd quarter route march in Rivers

Commodore Aniaku (2nd from behind) leading the Navy’s route march in Port Harcourt on Saturday.

•Vows to sustain war against oil theft economic sabotage

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

The Commander, Nigerian Navy Ship, NNS, Pathfinder, Commodore Cajethan Nnabuchi Aniaku on Saturday, June 21, 2025 led Officers and Ratings of the base in the Nigerian Navy’s Second Quarter Route March around the Rumuolumeni area of Rivers State.

The 10 kilometer route march which kicked off at exactly 6:00 am from the Naval base in Rumuolumeni, saw personnel, along with other sister security agencies march to and fro the entire stretch of Aker road, off Iwofe road in Obio/Akpor local government area of the state.

Addressing journalists, the Commander of the NNS Pathfinder, Commodore Aniaku said the exercise was aimed at sharpening the physical and mental fitness of the personnel, to efficiently discharge their constitutional mandates.

Commodore Aniaku who stated that the exercise was in line with the vision and mission of the Chief of Naval Staff in improving the capabilities of personnel, said it will further improve their combat readiness in the discharge of their constitutional responsibilities.

He said, “In line with the Nigerian Navy forecast of events, today was programmed for a second quarter route march for all Nigerian Navy units and commands and in line with the vision and mission of the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla, Admiralty Medal.

“The essence of this route march is for us to exercise our body and remain healthy to discharge our constitutional mandate.

“Today’s route march was a 10 kilometer match from here to Aker junction and back. The overall implication of the exercise is for us to be physically and mentally fit to discharge our duties effectively and efficiently at all times.”

Aniaku however, reiterated the Navy’s commitment to sustaining the war against crude oil theft and economic sabotage in the Niger Delta and other parts of the country.

He charged the personnel to remain dedicated to their duties in serving the nation.

“We are very committed and well prepared to dominate our waterways in Rivers State and equally deny criminal elements freedom to operate.

“We have been doing that and we are going to sustain it and ensure that we maintain our presence in our waterways and equally on lands too.

“I therefore charge the personnel to remain dedicated to their duties and serve this nation with their heart and mind,” he said.

He commended and gave thumps up to all who participated in the Route March for their massive turnout for the exercise.