Naval Chief visits Baga, lauds troops for disbanding Boko Haram insurgents in Lake Chad area

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

The Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, has paid an operational visit to Northeast Operation Hadin Kai in Baga, where he commended the bravery of the troops in disbanding the members of Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) around the shores of the Lake Chad region.

Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla who made the commendation while addressing the troops of the Naval Base Lake Chad in Baga called on the troops fighting Boko Haram insurgency to remain resolute as the Federal Government is making resources available to them to wipe out the remnant of the insurgents.

” I m here on an operational visit to Naval Base, Lake Chad and by extension to the Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) Theater Command Headquarters. This Base is one of the strategic Bases for the Nigerian Navy Contribution to Counter Insurgency in the Northeast.”, he said

The Naval Chief said ” I have also come to commend the troops because of the efforts they put in ensuring that the enemy ( ISWAP) suffered great casualties when they came to attack the Naval Base recently.

If at any time they want to attack our Naval Base again, they will think twice because of the massive defeat they suffered. ”

CNS Ogalla was in Baga, Kukawa local government area , a town that had been hit by Boko Haram terrorists at different times – a recent attacks was that of the Naval Base in Baga on Wednesday 18 June 2025

He assured troops that the Naval Headquarters is already working on deploying additional fighting equipment and manpower to further support their efforts.

He informed the troops that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Military authority is fully committed to the welfare of troops noting that all that is required is being accorded the desired attention the troops to take the battle to all the enclaves of the terrorists groups in and around the Lake Chad and ensure that the water ways of Lake Chad is safe for all

The Chief of Naval Staff who visited Baga alongside the Theatre Commander of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar advised the troops to eschew any of inter – agency rivalry pointing out that the collective objective should focus on taking out the enemy of the state.- Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists

” The Battalion here and the Navy Base must work as twin brothers in fighting against this hydra- headed threat of insurgency here .” The CNS said.