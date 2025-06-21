Four dead as hoodlums attack Osun community

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

There was panic in Ido Ayegunle, a community in Obokun Local Government Area of Osun State, on Thursday, after suspected thugs from a neighbouring town invaded the area, leaving four people dead.

Daily Champion gathered that the attackers who stormed the community in the wee hours of Thursday, were armed with various dangerous weapons.

Reacting to the tragic incident, Obanla of Ido Ayegunle, Ibironke Adebusuyi, alleged that hoodlums from Esa-Oke stormed the community in there hundreds to rack havoc.

According to him, “our people were in the community yesterday doing there normal activities when hoodlums numbering about 100 invaded our community, they started shooting, they covered their faces but we could recognise some of them.

“They came from Esa-Oke axis, they came on motorcycles around 10 AM, they surrounded our community, they killed four people in a brutal manner, they cut the head of one of them.

“After killing them, they threw them inside the well and used big stones and slabs to cover them. All those people killed were from Ido Ayegunle.”

Also, the traditional ruler of Ido Ayegunle, Oba Oluwatimileyin Ajayi, called on the state government and security agencies to act swiftly to prevent a repeat of the violence.

“This is a serious threat to our peace and safety. We are peaceful people and cannot defend ourselves against this level of violence. The government must intervene now,” he said.

Reacting to the allegations that the attackers are from Esa-Oke, the Owamiran of Esa Oke, Oba Adeyemi Akanbi, said, “if they can substantiate their allegation, they should prove where we met to plan it, my own is that I know nothing about the attack.”

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, Abiodun Ojelabi, said four people were killed during the attack.

According to him, it is a long time boundary matter and a continuation of the previous clash.

“The people have not relented and we have not relented. As of yesterday, when it happened, the police swift into action, our men went to the scene but when the perpetrators saw our men, they took to their heels.

“The CP visited the place today, we are just coming back now. Four people were killed in the clash, those four people, probably it was because of the delayed they had before they took them to the hospital that caused the their death. Some house where burnt, properties including bikes, generators, streetlights were damaged.

“Nobody has been arrested over the matter, but we have recovered some things that could help in our investigation and we are on it. By God’s grace, those people who perpetrated the act will be made to face the full wrath of law.

“Our men are on the ground, the DPO, Area Commander and tactical team are on the ground,” Ojelabi stated.

