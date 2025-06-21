25 C
Forum of Ex- Councillors in Jigawa commend Badaru, award him excellence in leadership

by Peter Anayo071

 

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU, Abuja

 

 

The Forum of Elected Former Councillors, who served during the administration of His Excellency Mohammed Badaru Abubakar CON, mni, the former Governor of Jigawa State, paid a courtesy visit to him at his residence in Kano on Friday, 20th June 2025.

 

During this visit, the Forum honoured him with a plaque of appreciation, recognizing his exceptional leadership as the first Governor to settle all outstanding severance allowances owed to local government councillors in the state, dating back from 1999 to 2023.

 

Chairman of the Forum, Alhaji Mustafá Isyaku Sholy, presented the award on behalf of all former councillors, expressing gratitude for the goodwill and support they received during Badaru’s tenure as Governor.

 

The Forum reiterated their unwavering support and loyalty to the former Governor, who currently serves as the Honourable Minister of Defence. They pledged their continued solidarity with him in all his political endeavors within Jigawa State.

 

This was contained in a statement issued and signed by the PA Media $ Publicity, Mati Ali, the event was attended by notable figures, including Hon. Abubakar Sadiq Jallo, the Member representing Hadejia Constituency in the Jigawa State House of Assembly, and Alhaji Ahmed Rufai Gumel, the former Chairman of Gumel Local Government.

 

