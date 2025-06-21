25.5 C
Femi Soneye steps aside as NNPC’s Chief Corporate Communications Officer

by Editor0209

 

Femi Soneye has officially stepped down from his role as the Chief Corporate Communications Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), after serving for 20 months.

 

Soneye confirmed his resignation in a statement made available to the media on Saturday, June 21, and  obtained by Champion Newspapers

 

In the statement, he expressed appreciation to colleagues and the media for their support during his tenure, describing the experience as a privilege and an honour.

 

 

He said, “I extend my heartfelt gratitude to you all for the unwavering support, professionalism, and genuine commitment you’ve shown in helping to shape and amplify the NNPC Ltd story over the past 20 months,” the statement read in part.

 

He stated that his decision to step aside was driven by the need to spend more time with his family and attend to personal matters that now demand his attention.

 

“It has been a profound honour to serve both the Company and our country, and to contribute in my own way to the ongoing transformation of NNPC Ltd,” Soneye noted.

 

He also pledged to remain a strong supporter of the company’s mission and urged his former colleagues to continue their work with dedication and integrity.

 

Soneye, who assumed the position on October 18, 2023, played a key role in shaping NNPC Ltd’s public image during a critical phase in the company’s transformation into a commercially focused entity.

 

Meanwhile, NNPC Ltd has yet to officially confirm Soneye’s resignation or announce his successor.

