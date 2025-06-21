25 C
Enugu Police Command pledges legally permissible support to Realtors Association for secure Real Estate sector

Peter Anayo073

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

 

The Enugu State Police Command has committed to providing “all legally permissible support” to the Enugu State Realtors Association (ESRA) following a recent consultative visit aimed at fostering a more secure and transparent real estate environment in the state. This pledge came directly from the State Commissioner of Police (CP), Mamman Bitrus Giwa, during a crucial meeting with ESRA leadership.

 

During the engagement, Rt. Hon. Obidimma Stephen Okafor, the State Chairman of ESRA, meticulously outlined the association’s core objectives.

 

He emphasized ESRA’s dedication to bridging vital gaps within the real estate ecosystem. This includes improving relationships between Enugu residents and real estate agents, agents and landlords, and streamlining communication between government policies and real estate practitioners.

 

Rt. Hon. Okafor stressed that ESRA’s comprehensive approach aims to ensure ethical practices and safeguard the interests of all parties involved.

 

The ESRA Chairman reiterated that the strategic purpose of the visit was to cultivate a healthy synergy and robust collaboration with the Enugu State Police Command, under CP Giwa’s leadership.

 

This partnership is anticipated to significantly enhance security, curb fraudulent activities, and ultimately cultivate a more reliable and trustworthy real estate market within the state, benefiting both residents and investors.

 

High-ranking police officials present at the meeting included DCP Gregory Itobore (Deputy Commissioner of Police), SP Daniel Ndukwe (Police Public Relations Officer – PPRO), and CSP Marcel Ogbuagu (Chief of Distress Response Squad – DRS), among others, signifying the Command’s commitment to the collaboration.

 

