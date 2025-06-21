Enugu police arrest seven suspected armed robbers

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

Operatives of the Command have arrested seven male suspects and recovered seven firearms.

Also recovered are one expended and two live cartridges, as well as other incriminating exhibits, during multiple operations guided by credible information and intelligence conducted in June 2025.

In a statement issued on Saturday by the spokesman of the Enugu State police command, SP Daniel Ndukwe, he said, “on June 21, 2025, at about midday, operatives of the Command’s Anti-Cultism Tactical Squad stormed 9th Mile and arrested one Yusuf John (male, aged 25). A cut-to-size double-barrelled gun with one expended cartridge was recovered from him.”

Ndukwe said his arrest followed the confessional statements of three earlier-arrested suspects, namely: Ebube Victor, aged 22; Kenechukwu Chiegwu, aged 23; and Tochukwu Kingsley Nwodo, aged 26.

“They all confessed to being members of the Supreme Vikings Confraternity and admitted to using the firearm in the commission of various crimes,” he said.

He further disclosed that “on June 17, 2025, the same operatives arrested one Ugwualor Obumneke (male, aged 22), following the confessional statement of Onah Uchenna (male, aged 36), who had earlier been arrested in connection with a case of armed robbery and cultism.

“Further investigation led to the recovery of a locally made Beretta-like pistol, two double-barrel and one single-barrel pistols, the chamber of an English-made double-barrel gun, and a set of tools used for firearm repairs.

“The suspects confessed to being members of the Black Axe Confraternity and admitted to using the firearms for criminal activities. Onah Uchenna further confessed to owning the repair tools and to specialising in the maintenance of firearms.”

In another operation conducted between June 15 and 20, 2025, a combined team of operatives from the SWAT and Octopus Tactical Squads carried out multiple intelligence-driven raids on identified black spots in Nkanu West and Enugu North Local Government Areas.

“During the operations, one Iloh Chukwunonso (male, aged 39) was arrested, and a locally fabricated Beretta-like pistol was recovered from him. Additionally, a cut-to-size gun and two live cartridges, abandoned by fleeing suspects, were also recovered.

“All suspects will be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of investigations,” he further stated.

The Commissioner of Police, Enugu State Command, Mamman Bitrus Giwa commended the efforts of the operatives and urged them to remain resolute in the fight against crime, ensuring that Enugu State becomes increasingly uninhabitable for criminal elements.

He reiterated the Command’s unwavering resolve to combat crime and criminality across the State and encouraged residents to remain law-abiding, vigilant, and supportive by providing credible information and intelligence to the Police.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2