Coalcity Games 2026: Enugu State hosting to win -Ekweremadu

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

The Chairman, Local Organising Committee COALCITY Games 2026, and Enugu State Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Barrister Lloyd Ikechukwu Ekweremadu, has asserted that Enugu State will be aiming to win the 23rd edition of the National Sports Festival, billed to hold in Enugu in September 2026.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after the inauguration of the LOC, by Governor Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, Hon. Lloyd Ekweremadu, who expressed happiness with the inuaguration of the committee, noted with confidence that Governor Peter Ndubuisi Mbah is committed to Enugu State hosting to win the games.

“”He appreciated the steps being taken to ensure that Enugu State hosts the win and bring back our athletes who are competing for various other states.

“” We have started a comprehensive recruitment of athletes.

We have made contact with our athletes and indigenes, elite athletes in and outside Nigeria. The idea is to have a more robust contingent ahead of the games. I think we will host to win”, he said.

He explained that facilities will be revamped while fresh ones will be built.

“” You heard His Excellency saying that Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, which is the flagship of facilities for the festival, is going to be revamped so comprehensively that it is going to be unrecognizable.

Then secondly, I am sure in Enugu, those people who have taken the time to visit Awgu Games Village, knows that it is an empty piece of land.

His Excellency said a brand new Multi- purpose Games Village will be built in Awgu Games Village. The preliminary project designs have been done and those other facilities will be revamped.

And you talk about other facilities that will have to be upgraded and those that will have to be done fresh like the, Aquartic Centre, in Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium.

He expressed confidence that the state will meet the target of hosting the COALCITY Games in 2026.

“”His Excellency is committed to this project. Governor Peter Mbah has the vision of what this is supposed to be and he has the in-depth grasp of every idea of the details of planning, organising and execution of a national event,’ he stated.

The Chief Operating Officer, NPFL , and member ,LOC, Chief Davidson Owumi, in his assessment of the possibility of Enugu State meeting the challenges of hosting the games, noted that the state has the capacity to host Nigeria.

“” It is very possible considering the antecedent of the Governor and the members of LOC and the technicalities of the committee.

It is possible to achieve the mandate. Considering the very friendly and conducive atmosphere in Enugu state, gives it an edge and in terms of security and affordability of almost everything.

“” We need to concentrate on coordination and proper organisarion” , he said.

