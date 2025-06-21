Bayelsa governor’s projects arouse emotions, bring hope, to riverine southern Ijaws

.As Diri explains why he prioritized road projects in southern Ijaw

ELIZABETH VINCENT, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State governor, Senator Douye Diri, received an emotional welcome during his thank you tour of Southern Ijaw local government area on Friday, as residents and lawmakers recounted the transformative impact of his administration’s road and infrastructure projects.

At a grand reception in Oporoma, the council headquarters, the member representing the southern Ijaw constituency 3 in the state house of assembly, Hon. Moses Marlon, shared a moving story of how road access brought tears of joy to a long-isolated community.

Marlon recalled how Governor Diri’s first visit by road to the riverine community of Angiama left an elderly woman in tears.

“Your excellency, when you drove into Angiama, you met an aged woman crying when you asked why, she said it was the first time in her life she saw cars enter the community, and not just one car, but a convoy!”

For the people, it was a miracle, for me too it was emotional, I also shed tears.

He recounted a similar emotional reaction from a former council chairman who broke down when the road reached his hometown, Otuan, before Diri’s administration; communities like Angiama, Aguobiri, Otuan, Enewari, and even Oporoma were accessible only by boat.

Marlon expressed gratitude to the governor for continuing work on the Yenagoa Oporoma Ukubie road and for initiating the Angiama-Enewari and Otuan road projects. He appealed for the extension of road infrastructure to other neighboring communities.

Also speaking, Senator Konbowei Friday, Bayelsa Central narrated the decades-long anticipation for road connectivity in the region, he noted that residents had waited over 60 years for the Central Senatorial road project to materialize.

Recalling a moment from his tenure as Southern Ijaw council chairman, senator Benson said a respected traditional ruler, King Joshua Igbugburu, once described the road project as “still in the pipeline after returning from an Abuja meeting. The delay, he said, had disappointed many across successive administrations, dating back to the eastern regional government era.

However, he applauded Governor Diri for breaking the jinx and bringing long-awaited development to the oil and gas rich Southern Ijaw, considered Nigeria’s largest local government area by landmass.

In separate remarks, members of the National and State Assemblies representing the area, Hon. Rodney Ambaiowei (Southern Ijaw Federal Constituency), Rt. Hon. Monday Obolo (Southern Ijaw 2), and Hon. Felix Bonny-Ayah (Constituency 1)all praised the Diri-led government for unprecedented infrastructural development.

They described the governor as a bearer of good news who has brought joy to the people.

Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Nimibofa Ayawei, noted that while many second term governors focus on politics, Governor Diri has remained committed to governance and the advancement of the state.

In his welcome address, southern Ijaw council chairman, Target Segibo, thanked the governor for transforming the area into a construction site, citing major projects like the Angiama-Oporoma bridge, Enewari road, and other life-changing infrastructure.

Responding, Governor Diri explained that his administration’s focus on roads and infrastructure in Southern Ijaw was deliberate and development-driven driven not politically motivated. He announced that the 600-meter Angiama bridge across the river nun would be completed by the end of the year, enabling vehicles to finally reach Oporoma.

He reiterated his government’s commitment to completing all ongoing projects. we want to prove that being riverine is not an excuse for underdevelopment, he said,we continued the Yenagoa-Oporoma-Ukubie road from where the previous administration stopped from Yenagoa, we got to Aguobiri, built the bridge there then pushed on to Angiama.

He added,people said we awarded the Angiama bridge because of politics and second-term ambitions, but now the work speaks for itself. By December, we will drive to Oporoma.

Governor Diri also announced the approval of a fully funded science and technical college in Oporoma, which will offer free tuition, boarding, and meals.

Earlier the governor’s entourage paid a courtesy visit to the Ibenanaowei of Bomo Clan and pioneer chairman of the Bayelsa state traditional rulers council, king Joshua Igbugburu, and other royal fathers.

Governor Diri was accompanied by Deputy Governor Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, Senator Benson Agadaga (Bayelsa East), Dr. Fred Agbedi (Sagbama/Ekeremor Federal Constituency), Hon. Marie Ebikake (Nembe Brass), Dr. Mitema Obordor (Ogbia), and Hon. Oforji Oboku (Yenagoa/Kolokuma/Opokuma), along with several state lawmakers.

Also in attendance were former deputy governor Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John-Jonah (rtd), PDP state chairman Chief Solomon Agwana, former secretary to the state government chief Gideon Ekeuwei, and other top government officials.