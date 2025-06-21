10 killed in Borno suicide bomb attack, several others injured

25.5 C
by Peter Anayo0181

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

 

Ten persons were killed in a suicide bomb blast at a local food joint near a cinema in Konduga town, the headquarters of Konduga local government area of Borno state.

Konduga town is just about 40kms away from Maiduguri, the Borno state capital.

A resident of Konduga, Mallam Bulama Abubakar, said over 20 people were killed with scores injured in the blast that occurred at a food joint in our town”.

” As I am speaking, we just finished the funeral prayers for 10 persons killed by the bomb blast, while several others sustained various degrees of injury”, Abubakar said.

The Borno Police Command on Saturday confirmed a suicide attack by a female terrorist at a local food joint near a cinema in Konduga town of Konduga local government area of the state and only 10 people were killed.

The Commands, Public Relations Officer ( PPRO), ASP Kenneth Daso said “We received a distress call yesterday evening at about 10:pm, that a female suicide bomber carrying Improvised Explosive Devices, IEDs sneaked into a crowd at a local food market and detonated her explosives, leaving 10 people dead, with others injured.”

ASP Daso who spoke in a telephone interview with our journalists in Maiduguri, said, only 10 people were killed with others injured.

“Security agencies were able to condone off the area, evacuated the victims, while the injured ones have been rushed to hospitals in Maiduguri for treatment.”, Daso said.

“Let me use this opportunity to call on the members of the public to continue giving useful information to the police and other security agencies on the movement of any suspected criminal, as the war against terrorists should not be left in the hands of security agencies alone”. he added.

 

