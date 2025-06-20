West Africa Economic Summit ‘ll translate potentials into prosperity- Amb Odumegwu-Ojukwu

Nigeria’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Amb. Bianca-Odumegwu Ojukwu has said that the West Africa Economic Summit WAES 2025 is an opportunity to translate the economic potential of African nations into economic prosperity.

Ambassador Odumegwu-Ojukwu stated this in an opening remark at the maiden West Africa Economic Summit (WAES), June 20-21, 2025, at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Center, Abuja on Friday

She noted that West Africa shares a deep-rooted demographic and economic history shaped by regional mobility and trade.

According to the Minister, common commodities and interconnected markets have long fostered an environment of free trade and cultural exchange in West Africa

This, she pointed out, has forged a shared identity that drives collective progress and is strengthened through unified diplomacy.

She said, “This gathering is a landmark moment, a bold affirmation of our region’s collective will to deepen economic cooperation, unlock our immense trade and investment potential, and craft a future of shared prosperity for the peoples of West Africa.

“WAES is more than a summit. It is a platform of purpose where policy meets enterprise, where leadership engages innovation, and where West Africa speaks with one voice on the promise of regional integration”.

The former Nigerian Ambassador to Spain also stated that African nations have long engaged not merely as neighbours, but as sisters, brothers, and comrades.

They are bound by a unique thread that extends across a vast diaspora, uniquely positioning us as leaders on the global stage.

She noted that West African industries have already proven their strength through significant achievements in banking, digital services, agriculture, and extractive.

The summit, she further stated, is an initiative that reflects Nigeria’s steadfast commitment to inclusive, region-wide collaboration, bringing together all West African countries, irrespective of institutional alignments, to confront shared challenges

The gathering she said, is to be a turning point, a moment of collective resolve to translate the economic potentials of West African nations into prosperity.

The Minister called on the African nations and their leaders to come up with concrete outcomes that will advance trade and investment across West Africa.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2