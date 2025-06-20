Tinubu’s regime prioritizing infrastructure delivery, commissions New Collector Road CN2

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reiterated the importance of infrastructure development to national growth and development, noting that the administration will continue to invest in critical infrastructure, including roads, bridges, housing, transportation, education, and healthcare.

President Tinubu who spoke as he commissioned the new Collector Road CN2, popularly known as Zakari A. Kiari Street, in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), said the road links Amadu Bello Way to Katampe district and other connecting roads, reducing travel time and enhancing connectivity.

Representing President Tinubu at the commissioning ceremony, the Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu expressed gratitude to the Minister of the FCT, Barr Nyesom Wike, for his tireless efforts in delivering infrastructure projects in the FCT.

This project reflects our administration’s commitment to urban development and improving the quality of life for our citizens. We believe that infrastructure development is critical to national growth and development.

“Our administration will continue to invest in critical infrastructure, including roads, bridges, housing, transportation, education, and healthcare. We believe that infrastructure development is not an expenditure, but a good investment for the people”.

“I assure you that we are committed to making sure that every Nigerian feels the impact of good governance. We will continue to work tirelessly to deliver infrastructure projects that will enhance the quality of life for our citizens”.

The President commended Wike’s commitment to transparency and accountability in budget implementation and his ability to deliver projects within budget and timeframe.

“I commend the Honorable Minister of the FCT and his team for prioritizing infrastructure delivery.

“I also appreciate CGC Nigeria Limited for executing this project promptly”.

He emphasized that the administration is committed to making sure that every Nigerian feels the impact of good governance, working tirelessly to deliver infrastructure projects that will enhance the quality of life for citizens.

President Tinubu urged the residents of Mabushi, Kadampe, and surrounding areas to protect and preserve the road while using it. Your cooperation and patience during the construction phase are appreciated

Earlier in his remark, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Barr Nyesom Wike, highlighted the importance of tax payment in facilitating infrastructure development.

Wike explained that the project, handled by CGC, was completed within 8-9 months, despite being initially slated for completion within 12 months.

Wike commended the company for demonstrating capacity and fulfilling their promise. He noted that the road project links to several areas, including Judges Quarters, and will significantly boost the value of land in the region.

“So, I commend the company for showing that they have the capacity, as the Director of Programs has said, to fulfill their promise.

We flagged up this project in October last year, and this project was supposed to be completed within 12 months.

“But here we are; the project has been completed within 8-9 months, and that is why we have always said, give to those who have the capacity to deliver for the benefit of the people”.

The Minister emphasized that paying taxes, including ground rent, is crucial for infrastructure development, stating that Abuja’s limited revenue from the federation account necessitates aggressive tax collection.

The FCT Minister stressed that tax payment is essential for carrying out development projects, asserting that “no poor man can do these houses.” He warned that landowners who have not paid their taxes would have their names published, not to embarrass them, but to underscore the need for tax compliance.

“So, Mr. President, we are here. And luckily, the Deputy Speaker is going to present to you. Mr. Deputy Speaker, see what we are talking about. If you know you have land here and you have not paid, I will publish your name that you have not paid.

“It has nothing to do with I want to embarrass you. No, we need money to do the work that we are doing. No poor man can do these houses. No poor man. These houses are being built by rich men. So, you have to pay. So, we can carry out the job”

Wike also announced that the FCT administration would be commissioning roads in Life Camp, known as M5, the following day, as part of a 17-day program. He expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his support, which has enabled the FCT administration to achieve significant milestones in infrastructure development.

The commissioning of the new Collector Road CN2 marks a significant milestone in the development of the FCT, improving connectivity and reducing travel time for residents.