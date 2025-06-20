Tinubu Commissions Arterial Road N5, Boosts Abuja’s Infrastructure

Favour Ishember, Abuja

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has commissioned the Arterial Road N5 from Life Camp Junction to Ring Road 3 in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Represented by Secretary General of the Federation, Senator George Akume, President Tinubu

expressed his commitment to delivering modern infrastructure that improves the daily lives of Nigerians.

The newly commissioned road is expected to ease traffic circulation around districts such as Dape, Gwarimpa 1, Kado, Karsana, Idu, and Dambora, while further decongesting traffic gridlock around Life Camp Junction and adjoining neighborhoods.

President Tinubu commended FCT Minister, Barrister Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, and the entire FCT administration for their efforts in delivering the project. He also appreciated Julius Berger for a job well done, noting that the road reflects the administration’s commitment to developing the nation’s capital to a level comparable to that of the world’s top capital cities.

The commissioning of the Arterial Road N5 marks a significant milestone in the development of Abuja’s infrastructure, showcasing the government’s commitment to improving the lives of its citizens.

Earlier in his remark, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Barr Nyesom Wike, emphasized the importance of tax payment in facilitating infrastructure development. He urged residents of Abuja to pay their taxes, stressing that it is crucial for the government to deliver projects that benefit the citizens.

Wike highlighted that the road project was awarded by the Federal Executive Council in September last year and flagged off in October. The project was completed in three phases, with the third phase being commissioned on this occasion. He expressed optimism that the second phase would be commissioned before the end of the year

The FCT Minister noted that the project faced challenges, particularly with regards to compensation for affected communities. He directed that all individuals whose houses were affected by the project be paid compensation, regardless of their indigeneity.

“Of course, payment of compensation got to a point where, if we were doing this job, it would have been stopped. We have those who are living here who are said to be non-indigenous and therefore don’t deserve compensation”.

“I said it is not under this administration of President Tinubu. Somebody’s living here in his house, and you want to bring his house down, and you say you’re not going to pay compensation because he’s not an indigene. I said no, that is not what we should allow”.

“I directed that all of them who have houses here must be paid, and they were paid, and that’s how we were able to do this road. It’s one thing to award a project, it’s one thing to complete it on time”.

The Minister expressed his appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his support in delivering infrastructure projects in the FCT.

“Again, I appreciate Mr. President for identifying with the Federal Capital Territory by coming to inaugurate this arterial road N5. Your Excellency, Mr. President, it interests you to note that this road was awarded by the Federal Executive Council sometime in September last year, but was flagged off in October last year”.

“The award was in two phases. Today, we are commissioning the third phase, and I believe, by the grace of God, just like the Federal Secretary of the FCT has said, Phase 2 will be commissioned before the end of the year. That, of course, will take you down to the bridge and then to the next village. I believe that, by the grace of God, we are discussing with the village, and I will be able to pay the compensation and take the road to the airport”.

Wike commended Julius Berger for completing the project on time, despite the challenges encountered. He noted that the company’s Managing Director had assured him that the project would be completed within the specified timeframe.

“Of course, you know Julius Berger. The money must be on hand, but they told me that they know that this administration has given contractors confidence that they will always pay, and they have shown me, in the second year anniversary of Mr. President, that this will be part of the projects that Mr. President will inaugurate.

“I want to salute them for keeping to their words and assure them that we will do everything possible to see that this administration takes this road to the new territory and then makes it to the airport”.

So, Mr. President, I want to appeal to you, as we come to commission this project. We want to appeal to you that we cannot survive this without people paying their taxes. We cannot survive it. I said yesterday, our system is not to embarrass anybody”.

“It’s to make sure that we are more developed. If we don’t get the taxes, we will not be able to invite you to come here and inaugurate projects. I’m sure that everybody is happy that Mr. President has opened up the entire Abuja, but he won’t do it with his blood. It is about us doing our own by making sure we obey the laws, by making sure we carry out our own obligation of paying the little tax that it’s supposed to be”.

“On this note, Mr. President, I invite you to talk to the Abuja residents and then inaugurate this arterial road N5 to the glory of God. Thank you and God bless you”.