Shun Internet fraud, save, invest wisely, NDIC urges Nigerian youths

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has advised youths in Rivers State and the country in general to stay away from internet fraud, work hard and seek legitimate means to earn money and plan for their future.

Controller of the Port Harcourt Zonal office of the NDIC, Mr. Adefemi Shaba gave the advice during the 2025 Financial Literacy Day held at Community Secondary School, Okoro-Nu-Odo, in Rumuagholu, Obio-Akpor local government area of Rivers State, where over 300 students from various schools in Port Harcourt were in attendance.

Shaba, while addressing the students, told them that NDIC collaborates with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to monitor and supervise banks to ensure they operate safely.

He told them that NDIC is saddled with the mandate of protecting depositors’ funds, ensuring the stability of all financial institutions, guaranteeing deposit liabilities of all banks and promoting effective and efficient payment systems.

He educated students on how to manage their finances, invest and save for the rainy days.

Alfred Ijah, NDIC Senior Manager, Communication and Public Affairs, in his presentation, on the theme of the 2025 financial literacy day, “Think before you follow, wise money for tomorrow”.

He, pointed at lack of financial literacy as a major problem facing the nation’s financial institutions.

Ijah sensitised the students and participants on how to work hard to earn money and make good financial plans by saving, investing wisely and also spending wisely.

“I urge you all to spend wisely and also invest your money wisely. It is important that you must learn the habit of saving, and also use your money to help the needy.

You must save for a brighter future.”

He also advised the students to avoid cybercrime; “You cannot make money from internet fraud, stealing or any form of gambling.

The money you get from these sources are not legal and is difficult to save,” he said.

Representative of the Rivers State Government and an Assistant Director in the State Ministry of Education, Mr. Peter Chinemenum Njoku, thanked the NDIC for the choice of Rivers State as venue, describing the event as apt and timely.

He said, “This programme is timely. Catching the children young and sensitising them on how to save, plan their future, and succeed in life, is very important.”

He urged the participants to make judicious use of the knowledge gathered, advising them and other youths across the state to desist from cybercrime.

“I encourage the students to take everything that they have been taught seriously and also put the principles of what they have learnt into practice.

“I also advice them, and other youths out there to learn how to save. When they earn money, they shouldn’t finish all, they should save, using either their saving boxes or through the bank, and when they save, they should invest. And after investing, they expect profit and should from there donate or help humanity.

“For these youths engaging in internet fraud needs orientation. Internet fraud is stealing, it’s robbery and for their own safety, I will advice them to discontinue, because everyday is for the thief and one day is for the owner of the house.

If they continue, it will one day land them in trouble and their destiny and future will be wasted,” he said.

