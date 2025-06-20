Regional Dev. Ministry moves to curb restiveness in Niger Delta region

…Hands-over Skill Acquisition Centre to Youth Ministry

IGNATIUS OKOROCHA, Abuja

Minister of Regional Development, Engineer Abubakar Momoh, has formally handed over the Skills Acquisition Centre in Agadagba-Obon, Ese-Odo LGA, Ondo State to the Federal Ministry of Youth Development for completion and use.

Speaking at the handing over ceremony in his office, the Minister said the Skills Acquisition Centres are Federal Government interventions in the nine states of the Niger Delta region, aimed at human capital development and wealth creation through provision of employable skills as a way of curbing restiveness in the region.

According to him, the projects are at different stages of completion due to a number of reasons, including initial challenges of Youth restiveness at the commencement stage, ecological problems which limited access to the site, delayed compensation and inadequate budgetary provision among others.

Engr. Momoh said that the Federal Ministry of Youth Development, having requested to take over the Skill Centre at Agadagba – Obon, Ese- Odo LGA, Ondo State for completion and proper utilisation is now set to take over the facility for use on “as is basis”.

The Minister stressed that the decision is in the best interest of the two ministries to avoid further deterioration of the facility. This is even as he announced that similar projects in Otuoke in Bayelsa State and Egbema in Imo State, having reached practical completion, had earlier been handed over to Federal University Otuoke and Federal Polytechnic Nekede, respectively, by the Ministry.

Minister of Youth Development, Comrade Ayodele, in his remarks, commended the Ministers and management staff of the Ministry of Regional Development for making the handing over possible.

“What we are doing here is a confirmation that the Ministry of Regional Development is always ready to invest in the future of our young people,” he said.

The Minister described the inter-ministerial collaboration as an indication of shared commitment to inclusive growth, national unity, and youth empowerment.

According to him, transformation of the facility into a National Youth Camp will expand the scope of the initial purpose to include leadership training, digital innovation, entrepreneurial development, civic engagement, and community service, even as it will serve as a rallying point for youth across the South West and the Niger Delta, especially for young people from local communities who deserve equal access to national opportunities.

“The Ministry of Youth Development is committed to making this National Youth Camp a model of excellence and a symbol of what is possible when we work together for the good of our country”, he assured.

Minister of State for Regional Development, Uba Maigari Ahmadu, described the facility as a game changer to train Youth and address multiple issues such as drug abuse and other vices.

Maigari reiterated that collaborations like this between the Ministry of Regional Development and the Ministry of Youth Development and indeed all other Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), are important so as to prioritise and deliver signature projects to Nigerians.

“This handover and subsequent ones envisaged to come in the future will help in repositioning our youth into productive members of society. This is indicative of the way the government of the day is going. It might also interest you to know that the Ministry of Regional Development is pioneering such interfaces between Ministries. That is the reason why very recently, the Ministry of Regional Development through the North-East Development Commission requested for a dam to be handed over from the Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation to the North-East Development Commission to serve as the power source for North-East Power Generating Company which we intend to kick off very soon so as to catalyse economic activities in North-East in particular and Nigeria in general,” he said adding that collaboration like this will definitely change the face of government infrastructure in the country.

Earlier in a welcome address, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Regional Development, Dr. Mary Ada Ogbe said the event marks a significant milestone in our collective efforts to promote skills development, empower youth, and drive sustainable economic growth as captured by the laudable Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr President.

According to her, the completion and commissioning of this centre represent a major step forward in providing practical opportunities for self-reliance, job creation, and community development.

She thanked the Minister, Ministry of Regional Development for the leadership, dedication, and coordination that have made this exercise a reality.

The Permanent Secretary also appreciated the Minister of Youth Development for the continued support, commitment to national development, and human capital empowerment, which she said continued to inspire all.

“As we witness the formal handover today, may this Centre serve its purpose effectively and bring long-lasting benefits to its beneficiaries and the wider community,” she said.

Director of Housing and Urban Development, Arch. Ogbu Bala T., Ministry of Regional Development, gave a brief on the project.

