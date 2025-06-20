Rangers U-16 squad ready to shine at Bayern Munich tournament

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

The future stars of Enugu Rangers are poised to make a significant impact at the prestigious Bayern Munich U-16 Tournament, scheduled to kickoff on Friday, June 20, 2025 at the Intel Playing Pitch, Oshodi, Lagos, with Coach Felix Nwosu expressing strong confidence in his team’s readiness and determination.

The squad, brimming with talent, is eager to represent their badge on the international stage.

“Everyone is ready and willing to give their best to represent our badge,” declared Coach Felix Nwosu, highlighting the team’s high spirits ahead of the competition.

The tournament, structured in a league format, features two groups of six teams each. Each team is scheduled to play five matches on day 1, with group winners and runner-up progressing into the semi-final stages in what promises to be a grueling yet exhilarating day of football.

The top team in Group A will face the second-placed team in Group B in the knockout stages, setting the stage for thrilling encounters.

Rangers will be looking to their prolific captain, Onah Chinedu, to lead their charge. The dynamic winger has been in sensational form, netting over 26 goals since September. His goal-scoring prowess will be crucial to the team’s success.

Another player to keep a close eye on is Iwuchukwu Kingsley Chukwuemeka, who has just returned from Finland. His experience and skill are expected to add another dimension to the Rangers’ attack.

The team has been particularly impressed with the tournament’s organization. “A very well-organized tournament,” Coach Nwosu noted, adding, “all teams and coaches were kitted by Bayern; everything is properly organized.” This level of professionalism has undoubtedly contributed to a positive atmosphere for the young athletes.

Even before the main matches begin, Rangers’ talent is already turning heads.

Their goalkeeper was named “keeper of the day” during a small shooting and keepers’ training session. His impressive performance has already led to two other teams expressing interest in him, a testament to his burgeoning potential.

With a blend of proven goal-scorers, returning talent, and a standout goalkeeper, the Rangers U-16 team is well-prepared to take on the challenge and make their mark at the Bayern Munich Tournament 2025.

