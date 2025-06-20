Police in Borno arrests 210 suspects for illicit drugs, gangsterism, recovered several illicit drugs, weapons

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

The Borno state Police Command has nabbed 210 suspects for various offences ranging from gangsterism, stealing and other anti-social vices, recovered several tablets and kilograms of illicit drugs and weapons.

The Borno state commissioner of Police, CP Naziru Abdulmajid, while briefing journalists at the police headquarters, Maiduguri on Friday, warned criminal elements in the state to desist or face the full wrath of the law, , as his command will not allow any room for them.

The commissioner said ” From 11th June 2025 to 18th June 2025, the following breakthroughs were recorded:, Total Number of Suspects Arrested: 210, Total Number of Suspects Convicted: 86, On Investigation: 124

He said ” 58 sachets of Tramadol, 175 pieces of Exzol Tablet, 130 D5 Tablets 395 wraps and 1 kilogram of Dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, 9 Knives, 19 Shisha Pots and Pipes,2 Customized Antelope Horns, 28 tablets,Ermo (hard drugs) and 10 bottles of Syrup were recovered.”.

CP Abdulmajid said “Let me be clear: under my watch, the Borno State Police Command will not allow any room for criminal elements. I strongly advise all those involved in illicit and clandestine activities to desist immediately or be prepared to face the full wrath of the law”.

“As you may recall, during my maiden press briefing upon assuming duty as the 43rd Commissioner of Police, Borno State Command, I emphasized the importance of working closely with community members to restore law and order, particularly in addressing heinous crimes such as handset snatching, thuggery, youth gangsterism, and other social vices.”, the CP Said.

The CP further said ” In line with that commitment, the Command under my leadership has carried out a series of intelligence-led operations, including raids, stop-and-search exercises, surveillance, and coordinated enforcement activities.”

He also said the significant achievements were made possible through the dedication and hard work of the Command’s Rapid Response Squad (RRS) – Social Vices Unit, a joint task force of the Police and other relevant security agencies in the state.

The CP commended the unwavering commitment and bravery of the officers involved in these operations and appreciated the Borno State Government under the leadership of His Excellency, Governor Prof. Babagana Zulum, for revitalizing and equipping the RRS-Social Vices Unit with the necessary resources to function effectively, the state Attorney General of the state and the Commissioner of Justice for facilitating the swift prosecution and conviction of suspects in line with the rule of law.

He urged the public to continue partnering with security agencies by providing timely and actionable information and by reporting any suspicious activity within their communities.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2