Osun LG crisis: Assembly affirms February 2025 polls

warns against release of LG allocation to 'imposters'

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

The Osun State House of Assembly has affirmed the chairmen of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) elected during the February 2025 Local Government polls as the legitimate executives in charge of councils across the state.

During plenary, on Thursday, the Assembly, which said the Federal High Court declared the local government elections held on 15th October, 2022, unconstitutional, null and void, described the All Progressives Congress (APC) chairmen as ‘impostors.’

The house also cautioned the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) against releasing local allocations to the APC chairmen.

Meanwhile, lawmakers at the plenary warned against any unauthorized interference in local government allocations by “impostors” claiming authority under nullified elections.

While raising the motion, the Honorable representing Obokun constituency, Adewumi Adeyemi, emphasised on the importance of local government, hence the need for the Assembly to interfere.

However, the Speaker Osun State of Assembly, Hon. Adewale Egbedun, while passing the resolutions which was unanimously adopted by the representatives, said “having deliberated extensively on the status of Local government administration in the State, bearing in mind the provisions of Section 7(1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), this Honourable House hereby re-affirms the exclusive recognition of February 22nd, 2025 democratically-elected Local Government Chairmen and Councillors in the State, condemns the illegal occupation of Local Government Secretariats as well as an attempt to interfere with local government statutory funds by certain impostors and resolves as follows:

“That pursuant to Section 7(1) of the 1999 Constitution, this Honourable House re-affirms that only February 22nd, 2025 democratically elected Local Government Chairmen and Councillors in Osun State are legitimate and constitutionally recognised custodians of local government mandate and affairs.

“That any purported recognition or installation of individuals whose tenure arose from the annulled October 15, 2022 local government elections, and who now falsely claim reinstatement by the Court of Appeal is unconstitutional, null and void, and without legal effect;

“That no parallel structures or appointments by unauthorised individuals shall be lawful or recognised for the operation of Local Government accounts in Osun State.

“That this Honourable House condemns in strong terms, the attempt by the Central Bank of Nigeria (Osun State Branch) to process or operate Local Government accounts using certain impostors (that is, individuals parading as chairmen and councilors despite the withdrawal of their Certificates of Return by OSSIEC and the nullification of their elections by competent courts). Such action is a direct affront to the laws of Osun State and the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).”

“That this House further affirms that, by law, only duly appointed career officers, namely, the Director of Finance and the Director of Administration and General Services, are authorised signatories to Local Government accounts, as stipulated in Section 14.0 of the 2025 Guidelines for the Administration of Local Government Areas in Osun State. The Bank Confirmation and Schedule shall only be valid when endorsed by the Head of Local Government Administration and the Chairman, as further required by law.

“That any attempt to substitute these officers with unauthorised persons is not only unlawful but constitutes an attempt to divert public funds, and this House shall take all lawful measures to resist, report, and reverse such infractions

“That this Honourable House expresses grave concern over the non-release of Local Government statutory allocations in Osun State and calls on the Accountant-General of the Federation and the Honourable Minister of Finance to immediately release all outstanding allocations through the lawful Local Government Accounts.

“That this Honourable House strongly condemns any attempt by unauthorised persons to approach the Central Bank of Nigeria for any transaction relating to Local Government Funds, which constitutes a breach of constitutional and statutory financial architecture; and

That this Honourable House pledges to enforce the aforementioned resolutions by legal, legislative and constitutional means, including litigation, to protect the integrity of local government funds and the proper implementation of local government financial autonomy.”

