Osun govt attracts 20 multinational companies in two years – Jenyo

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

 

 

The Commissioner of Commerce and Industry, Mr Bunmi Jenyo, has disclosed that no fewer than 20 multinational companies have walked into the state within two years of Governor Ademola Adeleke’s administration.

 

Jenyo added that the state government has designed nine Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) out of which two have been signed by the parties involved.

 

Addressing newsmen on Thursday, at the NUJ Correspondents’ Chapel at Newspoint programme  emphasized that the goal is not only to establish industry but also to create job opportunities for the youth and revitalize the state economy.

 

He further revealed that the state established seven industrial estates to complement Free Trade Zones.

 

According to him, the economic drive of this administration is to ensure that every project relating to commerce and industry is not abandoned, while those abandoned like the free trade zone, the Dagbolu international market would be revived and completed to boost its economy.

 

“Presently, we have established seven industrial estates, including an agro-processing estate at Erin-Osun, Economy Zone at Itaigure, Ede, among others, to complement the Free Trade Zone already established in the state.”

 

