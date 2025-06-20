Okilo, Jonathan exemplary advocates of non-violent politics –Gov Diri

.Assures on Akaba-Okodi Rd, Ogbia Technical College

Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, on Thursday continued his thank-you tour of the state with a visit to Ogbia Local Government Area where he eulogised two of the ethnic group’s prominent political sons, the late Senator Melford Okilo and former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Speaking at Ogbia town, Governor Diri paid glowing tributes to the late Okilo, who was governor of the old Rivers State between 1999 and 2003.

He said the late sage contributed immensely to the development of both Rivers and Bayelsa states.

He said Okilo was his mentor, who engaged in non-violent politics, always placing the interest of his people above any other consideration.

The governor also acknowledged the contributions of Dr Jonathan to the development of Nigeria and Bayelsa, saying his footprints were still visible all over the country 10 years after leaving office.

He hailed the former Nigerian leader’s peaceful disposition in politics, which he said has earned him the respect of the international community, and advised politicians to emulate him.

Diri urged people of the state to see politics as a means to an end and not the end in itself, stressing that the days of violent politics were over, giving way to people-oriented politics.

The state’s helmsman assured the people of Ogbia that his administration will continue to prioriotise their welfare, stating that the Akaba-Okodi road and the science and technical college at Opukeme will be completed before the end of his tenure.

He expressed gratitude to people of the local government area for their steadfast support and urged them not to be distracted by those bent on sowing seeds of discord among them.

“We are here to show our gratitude to you and to appreciate you. Ogbia is a key determinant factor in the politics of Bayelsa.

“One of those involved in the struggle of the Ijaw people is from Ogbia. The late Chief Melford Okilo until his death was my mentor. He never fought anybody with guns. He was very peaceful and served his people. We are happy that he affected lives and we are who we are today because of Okilo.

“Then came the man who said his office was not worth the blood of any Nigerian, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan. In Bayelsa, we respect the people of Ogbia.

“Today is for appreciation. The government still thinks about your welfare and I assure you I will inaugurate the Akaba-Okodi road before leaving office.

“We have equally shifted emphasis from paper qualification to technical and science education so our children can be empowered. We are establishing one technical college in every local government area and tuition fees, feeding and hostel accommodation are free in all the technical colleges. The one in Ogbia will be completed before we leave office.

“Do not be distracted by what some people are doing. The support we have in Ogbia is organic.”

In his goodwill message, Senator representing Bayelsa East Senatorial District, Chief Benson Agadaga, expressed joy in the area’s harmonious coexistence and praised the governor’s peaceful disposition.

Senator Agadaga also lauded his strides in infrastructure development, particularly on work on the three senatorial roads as well as the government’s initiatives in attracting investments and establishing an oil and gas free zone, which will create jobs for the youths.

Also, the member representing Ogbia Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Chief Mitema Obordor, hailed the governor’s impactful governance across the state.

In their goodwill messages, House of Assembly members from Ogbia, Hon. Gabriel Ogbara and Hon. Richard Ibegu and the council chairman, Golden Jeremiah, all appreciated Governor Diri for his show of love towards the Ogbia people and assured him of their continuous support.

Earlier, chairman of the Ogbia Brotherhood, Dr. Azibalogoa Seibofa, thanked the governor for his developmental efforts in the area and appealed to him to complete ongoing projects.

The event, which was graced by a mammoth crowd of supporters, also featured cultural performances and traditional wrestling bouts.