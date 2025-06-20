NUPRC issues new guidelines for advanced cargo declaration

UGO AMADI

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has released new guidelines for the advanced cargo declaration regime, aimed at enhancing transparency, accountability and efficiency in Nigeria’s crude oil and petroleum exports.

A statement by the commission on Wednesday said the review was endorsed by the Commission Chief Executive, Mr Gbenga Komolafe, on June 17.

The guidelines, issued under the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Advance Cargo Declaration Regulation 2024, are designed to establish a robust framework for declaring and tracking crude oil and petroleum product exports from Nigeria.

They monitor and account for the movement of crude oil within the country, preventing disruptions, theft and under-declaration at export terminal

They also ensure that only certified and measured products are exported, supporting accurate revenue generation for the government.

Komolafe said that the regulations applied to licences and leases granted or preserved under the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021, covering crude oil and natural gas.

He said that it also covers natural gas liquids and petroleum products exported from all terminals and export points in Nigeria.

“Under the revised regime, exporters must obtain an export permit, vessel clearance and a Unique Identification Number (UIN) through the NUPRC’s online platforms before any shipment.

“The Commission will validate the identity of exporters and verify export volumes before issuing clearance notifications, which will be embedded with a UIN for tracking.

“All relevant export documents, including the Bill of Lading, Certificate of Origin and cargo manifest, must reference the UIN, ensuring traceability and compliance, ” he said.

The NUPRC boss said that Advance Cargo Declaration Portal was a real-time, technology-driven system that integrates seamlessly with other government export systems.

“It allows real-time tracking and reconciliation of crude oil exports, immediate upload of export documentation within 24 hours of cargo loading and enhanced data integrity and transparency across the export chain,” he said.

He said that the guidelines empowered the NUPRC to refuse vessel clearance applications that were incomplete, inadequately documented or contain false information.

According to him, said based on the guidelines, exporters found to be in violation may face administrative fines and sanctions.

He said that it reinforced the commission’s commitment to regulatory compliance and sector integrity.

Komolafe said that the initiatives aligned with the commission’s mandate to maximise government revenues, minimise waste and ensure optimal regulatory oversight in line with the PIA.

He said that the new system was part of broader efforts to modernise Nigeria’s oil and gas sector and curb losses due to theft and under-reporting.

The new guidelines represent a significant step toward a more transparent, accountable and efficient oil export regime in Nigeria.

By leveraging technology, robust validation and strict documentation protocols, the commission is addressing long-standing challenges of opacity, losses and inefficiency in the sector.