Okilo, Jonathan exemplary advocates of non-violent politics –Gov Diri

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

NUJ Leadership Council paid a courtesy visit to Honourable Minister in Abuja

by Peter Anayo081

Minister of Housing and Urban Development Arc Ahmed Dangiwa [right] receives NUJ, FCT Chairman Comrade Grace Ike , who led the NUJ Leadership Council, paid a courtesy visit to Honourable Minister at his office in Abuja.

 

