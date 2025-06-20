Nigeria secures €20m German grants for energy transition, climate-friendly dev.

L-R: Head of Division, KFW Development Bank, Sustainable Economic Development, SI Jobs, Central Africa, Mr Gerald Kuhnemund; Ambassador to Nigeria, Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany, Dr Karin Jansen; Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Bagudu; CEO, AECF, Ms Victoria Sabula; and Acting Permanent Secretary, FMBEP, Dr Sampson Ebimaro, during the signing of Grant and Project Agreement and The Transfer Agreement on the “Energy Transition: Supporting Climate-friendly Development in Nigeria” in Abuja, on Tuesday 17/06/25… PHOTO: FMBEP.

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU, Abuja

The Federal Government has entered into an initial grant agreement totaling €20 million with the German government, aimed at supporting climate-friendly development and accelerating Nigeria’s energy transition.

This financial assistance will be channeled through the KfW Development Bank and the Africa Enterprise Challenge Fund.

The agreement was formally signed yesterday in Abuja by the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, representing Nigeria, alongside Dr. Karin Jasen of the German Embassy and Gerald Keuhnemund, a representative of KfW Development Bank.

During the signing ceremony, Minister Bagudu explained that the project is structured around three primary objectives: promoting the adoption of renewable energies for improved energy efficiency, expanding vocational training in renewable energy, and growing energy assets.

He stated that these components are vital for Nigeria’s development agenda, as they will help extend energy access to underserved communities, reduce the country’s reliance on fossil fuels, and cultivate a skilled workforce capable of sustaining the emerging energy economy.

Bagudu further noted that the initiative will empower youths, women, and individuals with new economic opportunities, which are expected to consequently enhance the quality of life for households, businesses, and communities across the nation.

The Minister called for synergy and a reduction in duplication of efforts from the African Enterprise Development Fund, to maximize support. He also revealed that other existing programs are already providing sustainable and renewable power to Nigeria’s health and tertiary education sectors.

Earlier in the ceremony, Dr. Karin Jansen, First Secretary and Head of Development Cooperation at the German Embassy in Nigeria, conveyed that the agreement with Nigeria marks a significant milestone. This signing coincides with Germany’s celebration of the 50th anniversary of its Energy Transition Challenge Fund.

She explained that this initiative strengthens Germany’s financial cooperation with Nigeria to support the country’s ambitious energy transition, with the initial commitment of €20 million. Dr. Jansen also revealed that the fund employs a competitive approach, selecting only the most impactful renewable energy and energy efficiency projects for financing.