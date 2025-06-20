NAICOM partners OHCSF on capacity building on group life assurance

Determined to improve on insurance penetration in the country which currently stands at about one per cent, the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) said that it has initiated arrangements with the and the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) improve on insurance awareness.

To this end NAICOM disclosed that it successfully organized a capacity-building workshop on Group Life Assurance Policy with OHCSF in Abuja. The event brought together stakeholders from government ministries, departments, and agencies to enhance understanding and implementation of the policy.

In her opening remarks, Mrs. Didi Esther Walson-Jack, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, represented by Mrs. Oyekunle Patience, emphasized the importance of insurance in safeguarding public servants’ welfare and ensuring financial security for their families. She commended President Bola Tinubu for renewing the annuity policy and applauded NAICOM for initiating the training.

The Commissioner for Insurance, Mr. Olusegun Ayo Omosehin, represented by Mr. Ekerete Ola Gam-Ikon, Deputy Commissioner for Finance and Administration, expressed appreciation for the collaboration and assured participants of NAICOM’s commitment to transparency and accountability in policy implementation.

The workshop aimed to equip civil servants with knowledge and tools to effectively manage and benefit from the Group Life Assurance Policy, a critical component of the Federal Government’s welfare package. The event marked a significant step in strengthening life insurance policy implementation across the federal civil service, reinforcing the government’s dedication to employee well-being.