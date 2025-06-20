IHS Nigeria, UNICEF partner to deliver emergency support to flood-affected communities in Niger State

AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja

In response to the devastating floods that struck Mokwa Local Government Area (LGA) in Niger State, IHS Nigeria, part of the IHS Holding Limited (NYSE: IHS) (“IHS Towers”) group, and the United Nations Children’s Fund UNICEF have joined forces to deliver urgent humanitarian assistance to affected communities.

It could be recalled that: “On May 29, 2025, torrential rains triggered flash floods across five communities: Tiffin Maza, Ungwan Hausawa, Yagbagba, Ndayeko, and Wubegi—resulting in one of Niger State’s worst humanitarian crises in recent memory.

“The disaster claimed over 153 lives, left hundreds injured and displaced, and wiped out over 10,000 hectares of farmland in this critical agricultural region.

“Among those most affected are more than 1,600 children and nearly 800 pregnant and lactating women now living in precarious conditions. Over 500 people are reported to be missing.

“In continued support of humanitarian relief efforts, IHS Nigeria has pledged an emergency grant to support

UNICEF’s rapid response in Mokwa. This includes the construction of three solar-powered motorized

boreholes, ventilated improved pit latrines, and the renovation and solarization of a damaged primary healthcare center to restore access to clean water, sanitation, and essential health services.

“This emergency support from IHS Nigeria comes at a critical time when thousands of children and families

are facing enormous hardship,” said Cristian Munduate, UNICEF Representative in Nigeria. “Our

longstanding partnership with IHS Nigeria has always prioritized reaching the most vulnerable communities.

“Together, we have made strides in strengthening primary healthcare systems, education, and child protection.

Today’s renewed collaboration ensures that the children of Mokwa are not left behind.”

The statement of UNICEF said, as the Global Cluster Lead for WASH, Nutrition, Education, and Child Protection, UNICEF has rapidly deployed integrated life-saving interventions across the affected communities.

“These include the provision of clean drinking water, emergency sanitation facilities, health services, therapeutic nutrition for children,

psychosocial support, and the establishment of temporary learning and child-friendly spaces.

Through this joint response, more than 30,000 displaced people and community members are expected to benefit from access to safe water, improved sanitation and better primary healthcare services, while children will regain access to education and critical child protection services.

Mohamad Darwish, CEO, IHS Nigeria, commented, “At IHS Nigeria, we are driven by the belief that

communities must not only survive disastrous incidents, but emerge stronger from them. Our partnership with UNICEF is a proven model for helping deliver sustainable impact in some of Nigeria’s most vulnerable regions. We have supported similar interventions across other communities impacted by natural disasters, and by working together once again in Mokwa, we are helping deliver access to water, health services, and dignity for families who need it most.”

