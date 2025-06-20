25.1 C
Group lauds FG on plan to revive Ajaokuta Steel

Champion Newspapers LTD
Latest news

by Peter Anayo081

The National Co-ordinator of Awareness Group, a Non-Governmental Organization NGO, Comrade Hamzat Araoye Balogun, has commended the Federal Government’s initiative to revive the ailing Ajaokuta Steel company.

Minister of Steel Development, Alhaji Shuaib Audu, who was speaking on behalf of the Federal government in Abuja recently, said a plan is underway with Chinese firms to bring the Steel company back to life the Steel company.

The minister added that the firm’s technical know-how and its experts will be invited to revive the dormant Ajaokuta Steel company.

He further assured that the Nigeria-China Strategic Partnership will also work in collaboration during the talks.

However, Comrade Balogun lauded the concerted effort being made to revive it.

He therefore reminded the government of Aladja Steel in Delta State and Osogbo Rolling Mill in Osun State to also resuscitate the two industries by the present administration, stressing the importance of steel industries in the construction sector in nation building.

Balogun laid more emphasis on our disrepaired Steel Companies that had been abandoned decades ago.

The Industries were set up by President Shehu Shagari under the NPN government in the eighties.

 

