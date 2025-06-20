Gov Mbah to investors: Ignore propaganda, Enugu among safest states in Nigeria

.Says no crime’ll go unpunished as police nab two over Eha-Amufu attack

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, says Enugu remains among safest states in the country, irrespective of propaganda by peddlers of falsehood.

Mbah said the state had put proactive measures in place and invested in capacity to solve every single crime and bring the perpetrators to book.

This was even as the Police in Isi-Uzo made arrests over the recent attack on Eha-Amufu farm settlements that left some persons dead.

Mbah spoke when he received in audience the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 13, AIG Abayomi Oladipo, at the Lion Building, Enugu, on Wednesday.

Mbah said he was aware that his administration could not achieve the ambition to grow the state’s economy from $4.4bn to $30bn and position it as the premier destination for investment, business, tourism and living without security, hence his decision to invest huge resources and political will in fighting the scourge of insecurity from the outset.

He maintained that with the enormity of security infrastructure such as the Command and Control Centre, establishment of Distress Response Squad special police unit with over 150 security vehicles, installation of AI-enabled cameras across the state for surveillance, and other resources put in place, Enugu had acquired the capacity to not only prevent crimes, but also to solve them when they occur.

“Enugu is the most secure city in the country, unarguably, save for people, who like to magnify things, and who believe that the security we enjoy in Enugu is disturbing them.

“So, they like to sometimes conjecture things to somehow entertain their views or opinions. What they do is to post or peddle falsehood on social media by going back to things that happened years ago to make them appear as if they are just happening. Also, things that happened elsewhere, they make it appear as if they are happening in Enugu.

“I have seen some images and videos recently of things that never happened here, but made to look as it they happened here in Enugu State.

“Therefore, if we discount those false narratives, those fake narratives that we hear from social media, Enugu as I mentioned, unarguably is the safest city in this country.

“But we are not going to rest on our oars. We have to see that our security agents are alive to their responsibilities, to their duties.

“We do not have any tolerance for insecurity, for crime in Enugu State. We are going to continue to work with the security agencies to ensure that we sustain this security we are enjoying in the state today.

Speaking earlier, AIG Oladipo, who said he had received security briefing from the Commissioner of Police, Enugu State Police Command, CP Mamman Giwa, and his Anambra State counterpart, CP Ikioye Orutugu, and rolled out modalities for synergy in fighting crime, commended Governor Mbah for the notable improvement in security of lives and property in the state.

“I can tell you that what we have put in place is really working for us. I want to thank you for the support and your cooperation with the police and other security agencies of the state,” he stated.

It is recalled that while there were various levels of warning against trips to 27 states by the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, FCDO, in its 13th June 2025 travel advisory, which was still valid as of 18th June, Enugu State was among the few states without any travel warnings whatsoever against them.

Meanwhile, the Police in Isi-Uzo have arrested two alleged collaborators and informants, Matthew Ebeh, and a woman, who allegedly provided guide for the attack and also sold information on security movement to the militant herders.

It was gathered that Ebeh, 26, allegedly led the suspected herders into the community. He, however, ran out of luck when one of the locals escaped, leading to his arrest.