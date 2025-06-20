Gas Turbine leaders converge at Asset Management Conference for Africa’s power revolution 

The Annual Gas Turbine Asset Management Conference 2025, an initiative of Thomassen Energy and PE Energy, is set to take place on June 23 – 24, 2025, at the Continental Hotel, Abuja.

With the theme “Unleashing Value: Innovative Asset Strategies for a Resilient African Economy,” the event will unite industry leaders, engineers, energy experts, and policymakers to shape a smarter, more sustainable energy future for Nigeria and Africa at large.

“We believe the future of Africa’s power lies not only in building new assets, but in unlocking the full value of the ones we already have. This conference is our collective call to action to upgrade, innovate, and to empower a continent ready to lead,” said Dr. Daere Akobo, Chairman/GCEO, PANA Holdings.

As the demand for Power increases and turbine fleets mature, innovation in asset management is no longer just important; it is imperative. The conference will spotlight transformative strategies to extend the life of gas turbine (GT) infrastructure, accelerate digital adoption, localize services, and support Africa’s broader energy transition.

“Asset management is no longer a back-office function; it is the frontline of Africa’s energy transformation. Together with our partners, PE Energy, we are here to drive solutions that extend turbine life, localize expertise, and power a future that is both sustainable and self-reliant,” said Peter Stuttaford, Chief Executive Officer, Thomassen Energy.

Panel and thought leadership sessions will explore how gas turbines are redefining the power landscape in Nigeria and across Africa. There will also be a hands-on technical training for engineers, operators, and GT professionals to equip them with practical skills in maintenance, technology upgrades, and future-ready operations through interactive sessions designed to close the knowledge gap.

The strategic agenda for the event includes – localization of GT services in Africa; performance optimization and life extension; digital innovation and predictive maintenance; operational flexibility in a changing grid; relocation and rehabilitation of GT assets; field services, repairs, and maintenance; clean energy pathways for Africa amongst others.

The event will develop actionable sub-themes and a shared roadmap for advancing GT asset management across the continent.

This is not just a conference; it is a catalyst for change. Attendees will leave with cutting-edge insights, practical tools, strategic partnerships, and a renewed sense of purpose to drive Africa’s energy evolution for the two days of learning, collaboration, and connection.