FG to partner China in tackling challenges of power in health sector

AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja

The Federal Government has revealed it’s move to collaborate with China in tackling the challenges of power in the nation’s health sector.

To this end, it said it has opened a discussion with China to participate in addressing challenges of power in the health sector and the agenda for phytomedicine development.

According to a statement released by Alaba Balogun, Deputy Director, Information and Public Relations of the ministry, Chinese companies are expected to participate in the National Dialogue on Power in the Health Sector scheduled to hold later in the year.

The statement said the Federal Ministry of Health remains grateful to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his concerted international diplomacy which it said is opening up new vistas of cooperation for the country in the health sector.

Made available to newsmen in Abuja on Friday, after the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Iziaq Kunle Salako participated in BRICS Minister’s of Health Meeting held at Brasilia, Brasil, the statement reads in part: “In January this year, in recognition of the strategic position of Nigeria and demonstration of confidence in the government of PBAT, Nigeria was admitted as a partner country of BRICS.

“BRICS (now BRICS+) was formed 16 years ago and consists some of the most populous and influential nations in the world (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Indonesia etc) who are cooperating to reform global governance and advocating for the interest of global south. BRICS+ represents 46% of the world’s population, and 25% of the world’s landmass.

“Nigeria delegation led by the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Iziaq Kunle Salako participated in the BRICS Minister’s of Health Meeting, which took place in Brasilia, Brazil for the first time.

“The delegation also took part in a high-level event on the promotion of adequate and healthy eating practices and their contribution to the prevention of non-communicable chronic conditions.

“The meeting concluded with a ministerial declaration around global health that aligns with key health priorities of the Tinubu administration, such as domestic production of pharmaceuticals and vaccines, AI, digital health, data governance, universal health coverage, priority attention on prevention

and control of Non-Communicable Diseases and Neglected Tropical Diseases, health security and so on.

“Apart from using the platform to showcase PBAT reform agenda and milestone achievements in the health sector, it was an opportunity to strengthen our South-South cooperation agenda, especially with key BRICS countries like Brazil and China.

“We were able to deepen discussions on the Nigeria-Brazil Strategic Dialogue Mechanism as it relates to the health sector with a high possibility of an MOU being signed during the visit of the VP of Brazil later in the month”.

