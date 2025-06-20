FCCPC seals France, Belgium, Italy visa centres over allegations of investigation obstruction, unfair practices

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has sealed off France, Belgium and Italy visa centres located at the Mukhtar El-Yakub House, Central Business District, Abuja.

The office was sealed with the combined efforts of operatives from the FCCPC, Nigerian Police Force (NPF) and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps as staff of the centre resisted the sealing.

Sealing off the centre on Thursday, Mrs Boladale Adeyinka, the Director, Surveillance and Investigations Department of FCCPC, said the move was due to the failure of the centre to receive a letter from the Commission to investigate a consumer complaint.

Adeyinka said the centre was also sealed due to obstruction of investigation or inquiry and conducting services considered upon reasonable suspicion, to be inimical to consumers’ welfare.

She mandated the company to apper before the Commission on June 20, to testify, make depositions and provide evidence in relation to failure to receive a letter of the Commission to investigate a complaint and obstruction of investigation or inquiry.

”This is an enforcement operation against TLS.

”As you are aware, they provide visa support services to Nigerian consumers.

”On the 25th of March 2025, based on a consumer complaint, a letter was served on them to address the consumer complaint as is the process of amicable resolution of consumer complaints at the commission.

”The officers of TLS, rather than receive the consumer complaint, proceeded to assault our officers who were conducting the lawful duty of protecting and implementing the provisions of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA).

”Upon receipt of that report, the commission directed that they should be summoned (1:25) to appear before the commission pursuant to Section 33 of the FCCPA.

”Rather than receive the summons of the commission, officers of TLS again on June 17, proceeded not only to assault our officers but also assaulted uniformed officers of the police force who were providing lawful security for the operations of the commission.

”Section 33 stipulates that any person who, without sufficient cause,e fails or refuses to appear before the commission in compliance with a summons commits an offence and is liable on conviction to imprisonment for a term not exceeding three years or fine not exceeding #20 million or both fine and imprisonment,” she said.

Adeyinka directed that the Company would be liable for all losses and expenses encountered by visa applicants as a result of the enforcement.

However, the Management of the Company refused to comment on the matter.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the centre is being managed by TLS Contact, a Teleperformance Company.